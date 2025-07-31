EXCLUSIVE: Torrin Hill Provides More Arizona Recruiting Updates
Torrin Hill is one of the better tight end prospects in the 2028 class. Hill is one of the better players in the class in general, and currently resides in the state of Arizona. He resides in the city of Peoria, Arizona, and has offers from many different schools, including the Georgia State Panthers, the Colorado State Rams, and the Arizona Wildcats.
Hill recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to detail his current offer and more information about his recruitment.
"My latest thoughts on the Arizona program have been very high recently. Obviously they didn’t have the most successful recently but I believe that they have a team that can make a run in the BIG 12 and could possibly even make some noise in the CFB playoffs," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about the latest thoughts he has surrounding the Arizona Wildcats program.
The talented prospect is hopeful to get more in touch with a specific coach down the road.
"I would like to get in more touch with Coach Brennan, the Head Coach for Arizona. Just being able to build a strong bond with a guy like him is something I can’t wait for. But to be honest, there isn’t really a specific list of coaches I would like to hear from. Whenever the opportunity comes, I will be forever grateful."
There are many different games he could attend on a visit, but he is eyeing one game in specific.
"I do not have any visit dates currently. I would like to get down to Tucson to watch the Kansas State @ Arizona game."
There are many different programs that have been targeting the prospect.
"Not too many recruitment updates, especially with the most recent dead period that ends July 31. Some of my top schools are Texas A&M, Arizona, Colorado, Purdue, Kansas, and Louisville. And Purdue has been my most recent offer. Coach Spur has shown a lot of interest, and I love the connection we are starting to build."
The tight end is unsure what his next step is in his recruitment.
"To be honest, I’m not really sure what’s next in my recruitment. Obviously, I hope for the best, but I’m not really focused on that currently. My main goal is just to keep building with my team and compete for an Open State Championship."
