Arizona Releases Its First Depth Chart of 2025
The Arizona Wildcats have released their first depth chart for the 2025-26 season before their first game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, August 30, releasing all 27 starting spots.
The roster consists of a hefty amount of newcomers on both offense and defense, something that head coach Brent Brennan says will become a lot more common as the seasons go by.
"(I) think that speaks to where we're at in college football right now," Brennan said. "I don't think that's going to be unique at the University of Arizona, where somewhere between 25 and 50% of your starters are all new players. I would also guess that at other places that might look like 80 to 100%. Every program is different. That's what we needed to do to give us a chance to field the best football team we could field this season. The off-season was critical, and the portal was critical."
As expected, Noah Fifita will be taking snaps as the starting quarterback for the second year in a row. He aims to become a much more accurate passer and wiser decision-maker after a season where he threw for 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
The wide receiver room was a huge topic of interest going into the start of the season. The first four to take the field will be Kris Hutson, Javin Whatley, Luke Wysong and Chris Hunter. Tre Spivey is a close second option behind Hunter, who is returning following a big showing in the second half of last season.
Some freshmen will be in the second rotation, including Gio Richardson and Brandon Phelps (redshirt), along with other upperclassmen, Jeremiah Patterson and redshirt sophomore Devin Hyatt.
Junior Kedrick Reescano will fulfill the starting running back position, while Transfers Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig will be the second options. They are not second stringers, but rather what running back coach Alonzo Carter calls "1a and 1b."
Sam Olson will be the starting tight end as a redshirt senior in his second year with the Wildcats, having transferred from San Jose State. Redshirt junior Tyler Powell sits directly behind him on the depth chart, along with redshirt senior Cameron Barmore and senior Keyan Burnett.
Perhaps the biggest question during the off-season was who was going to be the starting five offensive linemen come week one. That question was answered as Ty Buchanan and Tristan Bounds will be the starting tackles, with Rhino Tapa'atoutai possibly getting some in-game reps in after returning from a season-ending injury in 2024.
Tapa'atoutai didn't participate in training camp, but was seen in last Saturday's mock game, so it can be assumed that he will be a co-starter alongside Bounds.
Center Ka'ena Decambra was impressive throughout camp and may have solidified himself as the starter at the position. The two guards who are projected to start are Alexander Doost and Michael Wooten, who started at tackle last year.
" I think the quarterback/center relationship is unique," Brennan said on Decambra. "Maybe in all the sport and the amount of time that they have to spend together, the amount of communication, communication that's required for them to both effectively operate their responsibilities in the scheme, they have to spend time together."
Matthew Lado is projected to be the backup at tackle. Chubba Ma'ae and Ise Mautautia will be the backup guards and Grayson Stovall will be behind Decambra at center.
On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt senior Dalton Johnson and junior Genesis Smith will be the two starting safeties. Freshman Coleman Patmon will serve as Johnson's backup and transfer redshirt sophomore Jack Luttrell will be Smith's.
Redshirt senior Treydan Stukes will be the nickel back with redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter at the second-string spot.
Marquis Groves-Killebrew and Ayden Garnes are going to be the two co-starters on one side at cornerback, with Michael Dansby on the other.
Taye Brown, Max Harris, and Chsae Kennedy will be the three starting linebackers. Jabari Mann, Leviticus Su'a, and Riley Wilson are to serve in the backup role.
The edge rushers are slated to be Tre Smith and Dominic Lolesio, with Mays Pese and Malachi Bailey in the second string spot.
Leroy Palu and Deshawn McKniight are going to serve as co-starters at the tackle spot and Jarra Anderson will be the backup.
At nose tackle, Tiaoalii Savea is likely to be at that spot. Julian Savaiinaea and Chancellor Owens will be the backups.
Michael Salgado-Medina, to much surprise, is going to serve two special teams positions, as he will be the field goal kicker and punter. Illinois State transfer Ian Wagner will serve as the kickoff kicker and as a place holder.
"That's not what the plan going into the season, but that's how it played out in training camp," Brennan said on Salgado-Medina winning two jobs. "So everything that we do is decided on the field and that's how it played out in training camp. So credit to Michael. Now he better kick some ass on Saturday night, or someone else is going to get a chance, because that's the way this game goes."
All positions are not solidified and are subject to change.
