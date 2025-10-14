How Arizona's Defense Graded Out in Week 7 BYU Loss
A game-tying drive at the end of the fourth quarter for BYU helped force the game to overtime, where the Cougars were able to hold off Arizona and escape Tucson with a 33-27 win.
The Wildcats put together an impressive defensive showing after a lightning delay gave both sides a breather in the first half. Arizona struggled to contain BYU's LJ Martin on the ground, who ran for 162 yards and a score.
However, the Wildcats forced two interceptions on quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who had thrown just one pick all season. The turnovers helped the Arizona offense rally and take a lead through the middle stages.
Despite the loss, Arizona proved it can hang with the Big 12's best, thanks to some key defenders. According to Pro Football Focus, here are the top five defensive performances from Arizona's Week 7 defeat (minimum 30 snaps).
5. LB Riley Wilson
Wilson was a reliable tackler in the box and on the edge Saturday night. He made six tackles and pulled down his third sack of the season. The senior linebacker also generated three pressures, primarily rushing from the edge.
According to PFF, Wilson earned an overall grade of 65.5, with a tackling grade of 80.0, a run defense grade of 67.8 and a pass rush grade of 65.9.
4. DT Deshawn McKnight
McKnight's performance won't stand out from the box score, as is the case with most defensive tackles. However, he had a big impact, altering the direction of plays in the backfield. He made three tackles and generated two pressures, but made a big impact, knocking linemen back against the run.
According to PFF, McKnight had a 66.2 overall grade, with a run defense grade of 64.7 and a tackling grade of 74.7.
3 DT Tiaoalii Savea
Another defensive lineman who made an impact, Savea played well, lined up against the guard and blowing up the B-gap after a rough first quarter. Savea recorded six tackles and got credit for half of a tackle for loss. After Martin's early outburst on the ground, Savea was a key part of slowing him down.
According to PFF, Savea had an overall grade of 71.5, with a 76.5 tackling grade and a 72.8 run defense grade. He also had one hit on Bachmeier in the game.
2. S Dalton Johnson
Johnson is the heartbeat of the Wildcats' defense. He bounced between playing deep safety, the slot and inside the box throughout the night, and wound up with 10 tackles and an interception that sparked a touchdown drive. He did have a pair of missed tackles, however, and struggled against the powerful BYU run game.
According to PFF, Johnson earned a 72.8 overall grade, with an 85.8 coverage grade. He also had a 49.3 tackling grade and a 48.6 run defense grade.
1. DB Treydan Stukes
Stukes nabbed the other interception of the night, picking off Bachmeier near the end of the first half. The senior defensive back operated out of the slot for most of the night and only allowed one catch on three targets. He made eight tackles and had a pass breakup to go along with his interception.
According to PFF, Stukes earned an overall grade of 83.8, his best grade of the season. He finished with an 85.1 coverage grade and a 74.0 run defense grade as well.