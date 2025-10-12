Ex-Wildcats Coach Could Repeat History, Spurn Another Program
Following Nick Saban's retirement from coaching Alabama, the Arizona Wildcats were unexpectedly caught in the chain reaction around the country.
The Crimson Tide swiped Kalen DeBoer from Washington, who had just lost to Michigan in the national championship, and tabbed him as their head coach of the future.
With the Wildcats bound for the Big 12 coming off a 10-3 season, the team wanted nothing more than to remain consistent and retain its talent and players.
Unfortunately, coach Jedd Fisch had other plans, leaving the Wildcats in the dust and taking some of the roster's most talented players with him to replace DeBoer in Seattle. He brought quarterback Demond Williams Jr., running back Jonah Coleman, and corner Ephesians Prysock with him up north.
This past offseason, he added a trio of Arizona defenders: corner Tacario Davis, defensive lineman Ta'ita'i Uiagaleilei, and linebacker Jacob Manu.
Arizona struggled to recover in its first season under Brent Brennan, despite holding on to quarterback Noah Fifita and receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who became a first-round pick for the Carolina Panthers.
The Wildcats finished just 4-8 in 2024, and fans had a sour taste in their mouths after the program appeared to be on the rise under Fisch.
Now, Fisch is rumored to be on the hot board for another former Pac-12 program. This time, it's UCLA, according to On3's Pete Nakos.
The Bruins fired coach DeShaun Foster just three weeks into the 2025 season, putting them in the hunt for a new leader early.
The former Arizona coach has ties to UCLA that make him an ideal fit.
"Multiple sources have told On3 to keep an eye on Washington’s Jedd Fisch, who is a former UCLA offensive coordinator and interim head coach and spent two seasons with the LA Rams," Nakos said.
"Fisch is off to a 4-1 start to the season and has a $10 million buyout if he leaves Seattle. Deeper than his connections to Los Angeles, Fisch has ties to UCLA booster Casey Wasserman."
Arizona has since rebounded nicely from Fisch's sudden departure. The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-1 start this season and appear capable of making some noise in the chaotic Big 12. Keeping Fifita has given Arizona a reliable leader under center.
Fifita has thrown 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions so far, and was recently crowned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his play against Oklahoma State.
Arizona's first season under Fisch was a disaster, finishing 1-11. Two seasons later, the Wildcats had won double-digit games for the first time since 2014 and won the Alamo Bowl over Oklahoma. With some of the talent on the roster of the next few seasons, there is reason to believe that Brennan is capable of a similar turnaround.
Despite starting the season on the hot seat, Brennan's job is beginning to feel more secure after a strong start. Whether Fisch is seriously in contention for the UCLA job or not remains to be seen, but it is worth watching for the rest of the season.
