Arizona's Top Offensive Grades in Week 7 Loss to BYU
An upset-minded Arizona Wildcats offense seemed within striking distance of that goal on Saturday. The Wildcats led 24-14 late in the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold on as the Cougars jumped ahead in double overtime and outlasted Arizona, 33-27.
After falling behind early and getting gashed on the ground by BYU tailback LJ Martin, the Wildcats were afforded a chance to regroup during a lightning delay that lasted 74 minutes.
Quarterback Noah Fifita rallied the troops after the break and commanded a pair of scoring drives to take the lead. The junior signal caller dropped a 35-yard pass in the bucket to receiver Chris Hunter to take a 17-10 lead just before halftime.
The Cougars stormed back late to force overtime, and Fifita's final pass on fourth down in the second overtime was just out of reach for receiver Javin Whatley, sinking the Wildcats.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Wildcats still had a number of positive performances to feel good about moving forward. Here are five players who stood out (minimum 30 snaps).
5. RB Qunicy Craig
Craig didn't have the biggest rushing performance of the night for the Wildcats. That honor went to Kedrick Reescano, who carried the ball 13 times for 90 yards and a score.
Craig, instead, only toted the rock six times for 36 yards, while making two catches for 11 yards. He made his biggest play of the night by getting two yards on a fourth-and-one in overtime to keep the game going.
According to PFF, Craig earned an overall score of 65.7, with a rushing grade of 72.8. His biggest impact might have been as an extra pass blocker in the backfield, where he earned a pass blocking grade of 75.1.
4. C Ka'ena Decambra
Decambra was a key piece of what needed to go right for Arizona to have a shot against the Cougars, and he did his part. He played all 83 snaps on offense for the Wildcats and was phenomenal in pass protection. He was a big part of an offensive line that kept Fifita clean in the pocket with no sacks, and he again did not have any penalties.
According to PFF, Decambra scored an overall grade of 68.1, with a 86.0 pass blocking grade and a 60.7 run blocking grade.
3. OT Tristan Bounds
Sticking with the theme of strong offensive line play, Bounds had another strong game on the right side of the formation. He held up his own end against BYU's powerful edge rushers, Isaiah Glasker and Logan Lutui, holding them both without a tackle for loss.
According to PFF, Bounds had a 68.6 overall grade, with a 79.7 pass blocking score and a 59.6 run blocking grade.
2. WR Kris Hutson
Hutson broke out with his best game as a Wildcat so far. He saw 15 targets, nine more than anyone else on the team, and caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. He was Fifita's go-to target all night long, and the sixth-year senior might have carved out a larger role for himself moving forward.
According to PFF, Hutson had an overall grade of 74.7, with a 72.7 receiving grade and a 79.1 run blocking grade on the perimeter.
1. QB Noah Fifita
Fifita didn't have the monster statistical performance that he put together a week ago, but he was still strong against a tough BYU defense. He completed 25-of-45 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Fifita has only completed 62.7% of his passes this season, but still thrown 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Saturday was the fourth consecutive game in which Fifita threw the ball 30 times or more.
According to PFF, Fifita earned an 81.5 overall grade, with an 83.9 passing grade. The performance brought his overall season grade up to 87.8, which is the best score he's earned in his four seasons at Arizona.
