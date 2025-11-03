Inside The Wildcats

Wildcats’ Offense Runs Through Rising Star Brayden Burries

The true freshman guard could be the top scoring off for the Wildcats this season.

Logan Brown

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona will open up the regular season on Monday against the defending champion Florida Gators. The game will happen in Las Vegas as part of the Hall of Fame Series and should serve as a true test of the youth movement in Tucson.

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd works the sideline against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Tommy Lloyd brought in the No. 2 recruiting class with big expectations. He will be leaning on several freshmen to fill the roles of Carter Bryant, Caleb Love, Henri Veesaar, and KJ Lewis, who all departed from the program in the offseason.

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizonas Koa Peat speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images / Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

The class is highlighted by forward Koa Peat, who has gotten most of the recognition for good reason. Lloyd had extra time with the beat while coaching the Team USA U19 National Team during the summer. He's big and athletic, and could be one of the top scorers for the Wildcats this season.

Peat is expected to start, as he did in the first exhibition game against Saint Mary's. If he starts, or if any of the other Arizona freshmen start, it would be just the sixth time Lloyd has started a first-year player with the Wildcats.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The guy who is seemingly overlooked right now is guard Brayden Burries, who will also likely start and share the back court with veterans Jaden Bradley and Anthony Dell'Orso.

Burries looked excellent in both exhibition contests. In 40 minutes combined across both games, he scored 23 points and shot 10-of-16 from the field with just one turnover.

Bradley will likely run the point and be solid offensively, but Burries is a true bucket-getter. He possess the ability to create his own shots and knock down big jumpers from range.

  • “He’s a dynamic offensive player,” Lloyd said on Friday.
  • “I see him as a guy that, when the ball is in his hands, he’s going to make the right decision for the team, whatever that may be. The right decision could be scoring in any one of those three levels, or making a play for someone else. He’s somebody that I’m sure over the course of year is going to grow in that role. We’re very comfortable when the ball is in his hands.”
Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The ball will be in his hands against Florida, where his shot-making ability will be important for Arizona to stretch the floor against a group of seasoned defenders with the Gators.

Facing Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee in the back court, Lloyd might lean on Burries' handling the ball more to avoid turnovers, given how aggressive the Florida guards are.

Burries is a natural winner and doesn't back down in big games. He led Roosevelt High School to the CIF Open Division California State Championship last year and scored 44 points to seal the championship.

July 3, 2023; North Augusta, S.C., USA; Strive for Greatness Brayden Burries (1) dribbles past defenders during the E16 Strive for Greatness and Expressions game at the first day of the Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Strive for Greatness defeated Expressions 78-69. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

He was also recently named to the Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the top shooting guard in college basketball annually.

Jan 3, 2025; Gilbert, AZ, USA; Roosevelt High School (CA) guard Brayden Burries (5) against Sandra Day O’Connor High School (AZ) during the Hoophall West High School Invitational at Highland High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dell'Orso and Burries are Arizona's best options from beyond the arc, even though Bradley can get hot from there at times. Burries can be a bit streaky, but the Wildcats have to be prepared for a slump at some point with all the freshmen they will play. For now, Arizona's newest guard seems poised for a fast start against the Gators.

Let us know what you think of Burries and Arizona as a new season of college basketball gets underway. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.