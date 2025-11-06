Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Makes Major Index Following Florida Win

Arizona has started its season with an upset over No. 3 Florida in a thrilling 93-87 win in Las Vegas.

Troy Hutchison

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots against Florida Gators center Micah Handlogten (3) during the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Unlike previous seasons under head coach Tommy Lloyd, No. 13 Arizona has a roster filled with underclassmen as the team welcomed in seven true freshmen from its recruiting class that finished No. 2 nationally according to 24/7 Sports recruiting database.

The Wildcats faced off against defending national champs No. 3 Florida in a neutral-site class of the titans. Arizona rolled out a starting lineup featuring point guard Jaden Bradley, guard Brayden Burries, guard/forward Ivan Kharchenkov, forward Koa Peat and center Motiejus Krivas.

That young lineup that featured three freshmen were able to stay stride-for-stride against the Gators even after falling behind by double-digits early in the game. Arizona managed to pull off the opening night upset 93-87 over Florida.

Now, coming into the season, you see many polls, rankings, watch lists and honors with many different outlets and media members coming up with their own lists.

Feb 14, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; ESPN analyst Jay Bilas looks on prior to the game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Duke defeated Syracuse 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

One media member that played at Duke and is highly regarded in the journalism field is former Blue Devil Jay Bilas, who has had a successful career at ESPN.

With the college basketball season upon us and Arizona already having a game under its belt, Bilas put together his index for the college basketball season ranking 68 teams that will make the tournament.

Throughout the season, Bilas will release an updated index as the year progresses and teams come out of nowhere to surprise the nation.

Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) drives against Lehigh Mountain Hawks guard Caleb Thomas (10) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Right now in his first index of the season, Bilas has 13 teams from the Big 12 in his field of 68 in No. 2 Houston, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 15 Iowa State, No. 16 BYU, No. 17 Arizona, No. 18 Kansas, No. 22 Baylor, No. 29 Cincinnati, No. 54 Kansas State, No. 56 UCF, No. 58 TCU, No. 59 West Virginia and No. 66 ASU.

“Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats are surprisingly well set up for a squad that lost five players from last season, including 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year Caleb Love, who averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals last season, said Bilas. 

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“Two five-star freshmen, Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, will be key contributors in Tucson, alongside a strong defensive core of returners. Peat went off in the Wildcats' opener, an upset of No. 3-ranked Florida: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Peat won four state championships and has four gold medals with USA Basketball, and he looks ready to lead the Wildcats to another deep Big 12 and NCAA tourney run.”

Dec 14, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) against Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With the win over Florida and if Arizona can prevent any let downs before the game against UCLA, it is safe to assume that the Wildcats will move up in Bilas’ index the next time it is released.

