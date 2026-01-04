Arizona Gaining Momentum With Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

While Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are primarily focused on the chaos of the 2026 transfer portal window, they are still actively targeting prospects in the 2027 class and making progress with several elite recruits.

One of those recruits is a four-star defensive lineman from Texas, who recently named Arizona among the five schools that stand out most in his recruitment process.

Arizona Standing out to Four-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman

Throughout his recruiting process, Arizona has been targeting Khyren Haywood, a four-star defensive lineman from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. The Wildcats extended an offer to him in February and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Nov. 17, Haywood narrowed his decision down to 12 schools, naming Arizona alongside Arizona State, Baylor, Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State, Northwestern, SMU, Stanford, Texas Tech, USC, and Washington.

Although all 12 of Haywood's finalists still have a chance to secure his commitment, the 6'2", 260-pound defensive lineman recently told Rivals' Chad Simmons that five schools stand out to him: Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Texas Tech. He also said he hopes to take an official visit to each program.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Official visits are still in the works,” Haywood told Simmons. “My next visits will be official visits and I feel good about five schools. Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Texas Tech are schools I feel confident that I will take official visits to."

While Haywood took unofficial visits to several programs throughout the fall, he didn't have the opportunity to visit Tucson. Still, he told Simmons that defensive line coach Joe Salave’a speaks with him regularly and that he knows the Wildcats are highly interested in him.

“Coach Salave’a really stands out," Haywood told Simmons. "He’s recruited me very hard and calls me regularly. He makes sure my family knows how interested they are. When he talks football, he really knows what he’s talking about.”

If Arizona ultimately lands Haywood, he’d be a fantastic addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 302 overall prospect nationally, the No. 38 defensive lineman, and the No. 46 prospect from Texas.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Haywood hasn’t set a timeline for his decision and is unlikely to commit to a school until after he takes his official visits this spring and fall. Regardless of when he decides, it’s clear that Arizona has emerged as a contender in the recruitment of the four-star defensive lineman.

