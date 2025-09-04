Arizona Defensive Back Takes Advantage of Opportunity in Season Opener
Gavin Hunter appeared in just 12 games across his first two seasons in the Arizona program.
He appeared in just one game two years ago in a season that he redshirted before appearing in 11 games last season, where he totaled three tackles.
He became a prime example of waiting your turn this past weekend when he finally saw more opportunity and recorded an interception in the end zone in the win over Hawaii.
- "It just felt good," Hunter told the media on what the night meant to him. "All the work we've been putting in all year and in fall camp, just to go out there and fly around with the boys and come home with the win, it was definitely a special one."
The interception he recorded came just two plays after he was called for pass interference in the end zone on a second-and-goal play. After watching the play on film, Hunter understood what he did wrong and what he would do if he had the chance to redo the play.
- "I had good coverage, kind of lost the ball and just grabbed him when I didn't need to," he said. "That's definitely something I can learn from and improve going forward. Two plays later on the interception, it was really just a testament to my brothers around me. Coach Gonzales just emphasizes what to do and how to do it... My brothers and my coaches were able to put me in a good spot to where I was able to make a play."
Hunter saw the extended opportunity in the season opener with both Treydan Stukes and Marquis Groves-Killebrew sidelined due to injuries. The added depth on this year's roster was the talk around town all offseason during camp after the Wildcats were ravaged by injuries on the defensive side of the ball last season.
Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales told the media earlier this week that Stukes could have played this past weekend, but the team wants to ensure he is fully healthy. He also added that
Groves-Killebrew returned to practice on Tuesday, with the team waiting to see how he would respond at practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
While Hunter is unlikely to see the field as much when the entire secondary is healthy, having that depth and players with the second unit who have that in-game experience is pivotal down the stretch of a long season. The real game experience Hunter got in last Saturday's season opener will be huge for both him and Arizona as a whole, the rest of the season.
What were your thoughts on the performance by Hunter in the season opener? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.