EXCLUSIVE: Get to Know Arizona Commit Henry Gabalis
The Arizona Wildcats have many commitments at this time, including Henry Gabalis, who is a very talented prospect on the field. What is he like off the field?
He caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his life outside of football.
"Off the field, I’m a very adventurous guy, I like to go out and explore new places with friends weather it going out and walking the town, or floating the river with my friends, for me if I had a day which I didn’t have anything going on, I wouldn’t just sit at home I would go and hang out with friends or go to new spots to fish or hunt, or hit the lake, sometimes we go cliff jumping when it’s a hot day. I’m a guy who gets along with everyone. If I meet a new kid, I would try and make friends with him so we can have fun hanging out together."
The talented prospect has multiple hobbies. These include things like hunting, which a lot of people do.
"Hobbies, I like to go hunting, fishing, most of the summer you will catch me out on the lake fishing with a bunch of my buddies, and in the fall I’ll be out duck hunting too. I also play the guitar too. I’ll play it when I have nothing better to do. I’ll sometimes go play some golf, I take the swing on from baseball to my golf swing."
The talented prospect is interested in a good bit of stuff as well.
"There are a lot of things that I’m interested in, a lot of the time I will see stuff on YouTube and want to do it, usually I try and perfect it while I’m at it, example is that I want to get into welding cause I think it’s a valuable asset to have in the future. Another is trucks. I really have loved trucks ever since I was a kid. My dream truck is a 1997 Ford F250 7.3L Power Stroke."
The talented prospect is interested in a lot of music. This includes some of hi favorite artists.
"I listen to a lot of country music and a lot of rock music, my favorite artists are probably Waylon Jennings, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Alice and Chains, Treaty Oak Revival, and a lot of others."
He already has started to think about his future outside of football.
"Well, I’m planning on going for a business degree, I think of a welding center, maybe I might get into that or something."
