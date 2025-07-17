Arizona Offers 2027 Standout
The Arizona Wildcats have been moving along very well with many of the successful developments that surfaced this month, as they landed multiple commitments. All of the commitments have come in the 2026 class, where they have landed multiple in the month of July and a large majority in the month of June.
They landed a player like Khalil Sanogo in the month of July, who is one of the most underrated players in the country, along with being one of the newest commits. Another player to commit in the month of July is a very talented defensive lineman Keytrin Harris.
Harris is one of the better players in the class, and was a primary target for the UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, and many more. In the month of June they have landed multiple commits, including the quarterback commit for the Wildcats, Oscar Rios, from the state of California.
There are many steps to landing commits, but it is a process. There are many different ways to make a first impression, including offering a prospect very early on in the cycle. This is exactly what they are looking to do in the 2027 recruiting class, which is a class they have put a lot of time and focus into. The Wildcats recently offered their newest 2027 recruiting target on Wednesday.
The player that they offered is 2027 linebacker Bryce Breeden. Breeden is one of the better linebackers in the country, who already held offers before he received the offer from the Wildcats.
Some of his offers include the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and many others. He currently attends Bridge City High School in Bridge City, Texas, and is one of the better players in that area. He left a message on X about his offer. Here is what he had to say.
"#AGTG I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University of Arizona!!! @Josh_Bringuel @CoachBrennan @CoachGonz @riqthompson14 @ronniepalmer33 @DonnieBaggs_ @coachsmalley23 @coachctaylor_ @CoachTheriot @247Hudson @BenjaminGolan @TFloss32 @adamgorney @TXTopTalent"
The Wildcats will target the 2027 linebackers heavily, but the Arizona Wildcats will still need to sort through the players at the position. The newest offer at the position will likely be high on their priority list. This is something the talented prospect will express in an upcoming interview with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
