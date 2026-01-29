How Burries Has Stood Out In Loaded Freshman Class

College basketball’s current freshmen class have been making plenty of noise in the sport this season, with a couple of Arizona Wildcats a part of that list.

Across the power conferences, many freshmen have been taking their respective teams over the top. Some notable ones to name include BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, Houston’s Kingston Flemings, and Duke’s Cam Boozer, among others.

Also among those elite freshmen, are Arizona guard Brayden Burries, and forward Koa Peat. Both have been arguably the Wildcats’ best two players this season. Burries is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game, and Peat is second on the team with 14.5 points per contest.

Both players have helped lead the Wildcats to a 21-0 record, and the #1 spot in the AP Poll, where they’ve remained for the past seven weeks. Other standout freshmen that have contributed to the Wildcats success include Ivan Kharchenkov, Dwayne Aristode, and Sidi Gueye. Veterans Jaden Bradley , and Anthony Dell’Orso have also played huge roles this season in leading the young Wildcats squad.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) defends Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

High-octane production

In their latest win, an 86-83 victory over #13 BYU, the pair of freshmen shined in a win over Dybantsa’s Cougars. In particular, Burries shined the brightest, scoring a game-high 29 points as Arizona escaped a late rally from the Cougars.

After the game, Burries was asked about the talent level of the freshmen class, including Peat and himself.

“I feel like we’re just getting better each and every day,” Burries said. “I feel like we have the best freshmen on our team. It’s just, just getting better everyday, and just continuing to have that growth mindset.”

“[Dybantsa] is one of the best players out there,” Burries said. “I kind of go into every game just trying to dominate in every aspect.”

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) controls the ball while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The young Wildcats are also at the top of numerous metrics in addition to their #1 ranking in the AP Poll. Arizona is also tops in the NET rankings, and first in the KenPom rankings, making them the unanimous choice for the country’s best team currently.

Historically, teams with more experience tend to be more successful. However, the Wildcats are looking to buck that trend this year, as they appear to be one of the most dangerous teams in all of college basketball, and should be one of the favorites to win the national championship, which would be their second in program history.