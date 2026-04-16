Mandaquit Fills Key Gap Arizona Lacked Last Season
In this story:
This past Monday, Arizona brought in its first two transfers of the offseason: JJ Mandaquit and Derek Dixon. Mandaquit is a point guard from Washington, and Dixon is leaving the starting point guard role he held at North Carolina to start for the Wildcats.
Both commits were signed within an hour of each other, so head coach Tommy Lloyd has to like them as his point guards heading into next season. The transfer portal could be a game-changer or a letdown for teams. Programs have gone on a championship run by acquiring a few transfers that put them over the hump, while other teams sometimes do not receive the production they paid for, leading to disappointing seasons.
For now, we are going to take a look at Mandaquit and what you can expect from him next season with the Wildcats.
Fills Missing Piece
Mandaquit will play a key role off the bench, a role the Wildcats were missing this past season. Last year, Lloyd really had no backup point guard. Granted, Jaden Bradley was phenomenal, so it wasn't a huge need, but it still would have helped to have one at times. This put a lot of pressure on Bradley; luckily for the Wildcats, he lived up to the massive expectations set for him when the team did not pursue a solid backup.
Next season will look different for the bench unit, as they will have a true point guard in Mandaquit. The Huskies transfer is a Hawaii native who burst on the scene early in his high school career. Mandaquit transferred to Utah Prep to finish out his high school playing days.
Mandaquit was a four-star guard after completing high school and was ranked the No. 10 point guard in his class. His stellar play earned him scholarships from schools such as Louisville, Tennessee, and BYU before he ultimately chose Washington.
Mandaquit averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 assists in his freshman season. His minutes fluctuated throughout the season, and he started six games for the Huskies. Mandaquit showed he can hit from downtown, as he went 3-for-4 from three-point range in two games last season. His stats did not jump out at you and may not next season either. His impact will be felt, however.
Floor General
Mandaquit is often described as a classic or throwback point guard. His main focus is to be a floor general, make his teammates better, and win basketball games. He is going to make the right play, stay composed, and play physical throughout the game.
Mandaquit's physical traits are very good for a 6-foot-1 guard. He is strong for his position and can hold down taller guards with his upper-body strength.
Scouts Take
Here is Adam Finkelstein from 247Sports' scouting report on Mandaquit coming out of high school.
- "Mandaquit is a throwback true point guard who excels with his ability to run a team. He isn't going to wow anyone with dynamic explosiveness or individual offense, but makes his mark with his reliability, acumen for the game and winning intangibles."
- "He's at his best in USA Basketball settings, where he's surrounded by elite talent and can be a table-setter and leader. Where he's not as naturally suited is when he has to carry too much of the offensive load or be a primary creator," Finkelstein said.
The big thing from that take is that he is at his best when surrounded by elite talent. That is exactly what he will be surrounded with next season at Arizona. The Wildcats are coming off a program-record 36 wins and their first Final Four appearance since 2001.
Tommy Lloyd is one of the best coaches in the country. The Wildcats have done nothing but win games since Lloyd became head coach in 2021. Lloyd and the Wildcats are bound to have another good roster heading into next season.
Mandaquit will be in a much better spot in Arizona rather than with Washington. His being in a consistent role next season will also help him exponentially. Look for Mandaquit to play a key role off the bench for the Wildcats next season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Caleb Meadows is a contributor to the UNC Tar Heels. He previously covered Louisville sports and WWE for FanSided. Meadows also covered local sports in Oklahoma while attending Oklahoma State, where he earned a degree in sports communications. Follow him on X, at @CalebMeadows25."