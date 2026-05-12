How Arizona's Latest Signings Solve Problems in Frontcourt

The Arizona Wildcats may not have completely solved their problem in revamping the frontcourt, but it is a very good start with the re-signing of Motiejus Krivas and the commitment of Ugnius Jarusevicius, a transfer from Nebraska.

In typical Tommy Lloyd fashion, he has a keen eye for the best international players who can fill a specific role and potentially be developed into stars. The 6-foot-11 power forward out of Lithuania began his career at Cal State Bakersfield and averaged 5.1 points on 44% shooting from the field on 12 minutes played per game. He then took these talents to Central Michigan, where his stat line greatly improved.

Nov 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (21) and Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Femi Odukale (11) compete for the ball during the second half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jarusevicius was slated to be Nebraska's feature running back for the Cornhuskers, but he played just one game as a lingering back injury ended his season. He missed the first 12 games and made his debut against New Hampshire, where he scored seven points, five rebounds, and made two blocks in the 86-55 win. He was then shot down for the rest of the session.

Jarusevicius not only brings quality relief play for Krivas but also versatility, physicality, and accuracy at the free-throw line. With that. Let's take a dive into what he brings to Lloyd's team and how he can benefit Arizona.

Depth in the Frontcourt

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) looks for a basket around Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) and Michigan center Aday Mara (15) during the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What made Arizona's offense and defense so potent was the physical play of the big men on the glass and in the paint. When Krivas needed a breather on the bench, Lloyd relied on Tobe Awaka, Sidi Gueye, and others to fill in, and most times it was as if the starter was still out there.

That is exactly what the Wildcats are getting with Jarusevicius. He can back up Krivas and play solid minutes if need be. With multiple other commentators entering the fray, Arizona's frontcourt should once again be feared in the Big 12 and across the NCAA.

A Higly Versatile Big Man

Nov 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) drives towards the basket as Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (21) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While Jarusevicius's back injury is a concern for Arizona, it is unlikely to give him problems in the upcoming season, given that he has passed all his physical tests. A healthy Jarusevicius is a dangerous one, as he is a versatile big man who can give problems to slower, less athletic opponents.

Not only is he a threat in the paint, but he can create pick-and-rolls and even shoot from long range, much like Krivas can. Jarusevicius shot 31% from three-point range, which shows his ability to score from anywhere on the floor.

University of Akron's Sharron Young and Central Michigan's Ugnius Jarusevicius wrestle for a rebound on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Akron, Ohio, at James A. Rhodes Arena. | Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A dangerous collegiate player with experience on the Lithuanian youth national team, a wide wing span, and a solid jumper, Jarusevicius will help the Wildcats go far, should he stay healthy.