Why Arizona’s Frontcourt Obsession Starting To Make Sense

Everybody wants to talk about scoring when it comes to Arizona basketball. Fans get excited over guards, NBA prospects, and 5-star wings who can hit step-back threes. But quietly, Tommy Lloyd might be building Arizona around something completely different: size, rebounding, and shot blocking. And honestly, it is starting to look smart.

One thing that stood out from Arizona’s Final Four run last season was how physical they were inside. Motiejus Krivas gave them a true anchor in the paint, Tobe Awaka controlled rebounds, and the Wildcats constantly made life difficult around the rim. Now, Arizona seems determined to double down on that identity rather than move away from it.

Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is why Devin Williams ' recruitment actually matters more than people think. At first glance, Williams does not look like some huge portal addition. Seven points and five rebounds at FAU will not make headlines. But Arizona is clearly targeting him for one specific reason: rim protection. And that says a lot about where college basketball is heading.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The “Stretch Four” Era Might Be Overrated

For years, everybody acted like every big man needed to shoot threes. Teams wanted spacing, versatility, and five-out offenses. But last season showed something important: the best teams were still huge. Florida had size. Michigan had size. Duke had size. Arizona had size.

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) handles the ball against Florida Atlantic Owls forward Devin Williams (1) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Even teams with elite guards still won games because they protected the rim and dominated rebounds. That matters because when shots stop falling in March, physicality still travels. Arizona understands that better than most programs right now.

Instead of chasing another flashy scorer, they are chasing players who can erase mistakes defensively and create second chances offensively. That is not always exciting for fans, but it wins games.

Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Devin Williams Fits Arizona’s Real Identity

The interesting part about Williams is that Arizona does not need him to score much at all. If he comes in, his role is obvious: block shots, rebound, defend, and bring energy.

That sounds simple, but those players are becoming way more valuable in college basketball again. Arizona already knows what happens when you have multiple bigs who can control the paint. It raises your floor immediately.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Williams averaged over two blocks per game last season, and Arizona clearly sees that as a weapon. With Krivas already protecting the rim, adding another long, athletic forward would let Arizona play even more aggressively defensively. That is probably the bigger vision here.

Many teams build rosters to look exciting in November. Arizona feels like it is building specifically for March. The Wildcats are prioritizing size, depth, rebounding, and interior defense because those things hold up against elite competition.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Pea (10) scores a jumper over Auburn Tigers forward KeShawn Murphy during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

It may not always look modern, but it works. And honestly, the more college basketball changes, the more Arizona seems committed to staying big while everyone else tries to play smaller. That might be exactly why the Wildcats stay dangerous every single year.