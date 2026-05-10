Arizona Draws Interest From 5-Star Offensive Lineman

The Arizona Wildcats are looking to secure a lockdown star offensive lineman in the 2028 class. The Wildcats offered five-star offensive lineman Austin Attalah last month.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Attalah is ranked the second-best lineman in the country and the best overall prospect in the state of California.

Attalah is from San Bernardino and attends Cajon High School. He started six games in his sophomore season before it got cut short. The star lineman had to sit out five games due to California high school transfer rules.

Attalah Drawing Interest From Top Colleges

🚨NEW🚨 OT Austin Attalah ranks No. 11 in the initial 2028 Rivals300. https://t.co/gzYz0TWN1w pic.twitter.com/dakcbeU5DT — Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2026

Attalah has received numerous scholarships in 2026 from some of the top football programs in the nation. Alabama, LSU, Miami, Oregon, and Ohio State are among the schools that have offered him. The sophomore is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

Wildcats Remain in The Battle

Where should Elite 2028 OT Austin Attalah go 🤔?⁰

The 6’7 305 OT from San Bernardino, CA is ranked as the No. 11 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/O6e6ThH6Je pic.twitter.com/YDHeZIohDu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2026

The good news for Arizona is that Attalah recently revealed on social media a teaser of the teams he is considering. Although Attalah listed multiple schools on the graphic, the Wildcats are one of the teams the star prospect is considering.

Oglesby Shaping the Future

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wildcats offensive line coach Josh Oglesby has done a terrific job in Tucson. He is the one who has been getting to know Attalah and the coach who made the official offer to the lineman. This would be a major get for the Wildcats and Oglesby.

Oglesby understands the new era of college football and has already made strides in his adjustment and coaching philosophy. The Wildcats have gone through some changes at offensive line this season, with three transfers and one freshman.

Oglesby has spoken about how this season is going, with all the newcomers gelling and becoming one, which is a must for an offensive line.

“The biggest things that have been awesome to see is just the group come together. In today’s college football, there’s new pieces that get added each and every year. The group has really gelled together to be just that… a group,” Oglesby said.

“Those new guys that are getting brought along by the older guys are starting to learn our ways, our techniques, our calls, all of that type of stuff, and it’s been really cool to see.”

Oglesby values leadership and puts his young guys in a position to succeed. Attalah could be the next great offensive lineman under Oglesby, and it would be a great pairing in Tucson. Arizona will continue to throw all it can at the star prospect and see where that gets them when it comes to decision time.