How Arizona Maximizes Caleb Holt's Growth Potential

Everyone talks about Caleb Holt’s defense, his size, and his toughness. And yeah, all of that matters. But if you really watched him at the Hoop Summit, you probably noticed something bigger: his shot looks way better. And honestly, that might be the one thing that changes everything for him. Coming into this year, the biggest knock on Holt was simply, Can he actually shoot?

Caleb Holt was known as a do-it-all guard, super athletic, plays hard, and defends like crazy. But teams would sag off him. They weren’t scared of the jumper. That’s a problem if you’re trying to be a top NBA pick. But now it’s different.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At the Hoop Summit, Holt wasn’t just hitting open shots. He was taking off-the-dribble threes, late shot clock attempts, and even movement shots. That’s not something you fake. That shows real growth. And more importantly, it looked confident. Not forced. Not lucky.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Why This Changes His Ceiling

Here’s the thing: players like Holt don’t need to be elite scorers to be valuable. If he were just a defender and playmaker, he could still make the league. But if he can shoot, everything changes.

Now you’re not just getting a defensive guard, you’re getting someone who can space the floor, punish defenders for sagging, and create offense when needed. That’s the difference between a solid first-round pick and a potential top-five pick.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Caleb Holt (3) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona Might Be the Perfect Setup

What makes this even more interesting is how he fits at Arizona. With a dominant big man like Motiejus Krivas drawing attention inside, Holt won’t have to force shots. He’ll get cleaner looks and more catch-and-shoot opportunities, along with chances to attack closeouts. That matters a lot.

Instead of trying to prove everything at once, he can grow naturally. Hit open threes, attack when needed, and let the game come to him. And if he keeps shooting as he did at the Hoop Summit, his numbers could jump fast.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Even with the improved jumper, there’s still one area that could decide how high he goes: on-ball creation.

Right now, he’s good, but not elite at running an offense. He’s not a full-time point guard yet. If he can tighten his handle, improve his pace, and get better in pick-and-roll situations, that’s when scouts really start buying in.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd watches during practice ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because at that point, you’re looking at a guard who can defend, shoot, and create. That’s a complete player. People used to see Caleb Holt as a “safe” prospect. Now that’s changing.

The jumper isn’t just improving, it’s opening doors. If it keeps trending this way, don’t be surprised if he’s not just in the top ten conversation, but pushing into the top five.