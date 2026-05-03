How Arizona Maximizes Caleb Holt's Growth Potential
Everyone talks about Caleb Holt’s defense, his size, and his toughness. And yeah, all of that matters. But if you really watched him at the Hoop Summit, you probably noticed something bigger: his shot looks way better. And honestly, that might be the one thing that changes everything for him. Coming into this year, the biggest knock on Holt was simply, Can he actually shoot?
Caleb Holt was known as a do-it-all guard, super athletic, plays hard, and defends like crazy. But teams would sag off him. They weren’t scared of the jumper. That’s a problem if you’re trying to be a top NBA pick. But now it’s different.
At the Hoop Summit, Holt wasn’t just hitting open shots. He was taking off-the-dribble threes, late shot clock attempts, and even movement shots. That’s not something you fake. That shows real growth. And more importantly, it looked confident. Not forced. Not lucky.
Why This Changes His Ceiling
Here’s the thing: players like Holt don’t need to be elite scorers to be valuable. If he were just a defender and playmaker, he could still make the league. But if he can shoot, everything changes.
Now you’re not just getting a defensive guard, you’re getting someone who can space the floor, punish defenders for sagging, and create offense when needed. That’s the difference between a solid first-round pick and a potential top-five pick.
Arizona Might Be the Perfect Setup
What makes this even more interesting is how he fits at Arizona. With a dominant big man like Motiejus Krivas drawing attention inside, Holt won’t have to force shots. He’ll get cleaner looks and more catch-and-shoot opportunities, along with chances to attack closeouts. That matters a lot.
Instead of trying to prove everything at once, he can grow naturally. Hit open threes, attack when needed, and let the game come to him. And if he keeps shooting as he did at the Hoop Summit, his numbers could jump fast.
Even with the improved jumper, there’s still one area that could decide how high he goes: on-ball creation.
Right now, he’s good, but not elite at running an offense. He’s not a full-time point guard yet. If he can tighten his handle, improve his pace, and get better in pick-and-roll situations, that’s when scouts really start buying in.
Because at that point, you’re looking at a guard who can defend, shoot, and create. That’s a complete player. People used to see Caleb Holt as a “safe” prospect. Now that’s changing.
The jumper isn’t just improving, it’s opening doors. If it keeps trending this way, don’t be surprised if he’s not just in the top ten conversation, but pushing into the top five.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.