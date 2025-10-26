Arizona Softball 2026 Big 12 Schedule Breakdown
In its first year in the Big 12 conference last season, Arizona softball finished in second place in the regular season and conference tournament. The Wildcats went on to host a regional following a 48-13 overall record and a 17-7 conference record.
The Wildcats have a mix of returners, transfers and freshmen on this year's team. Junior outfielder Regan Shockey and senior catcher Sydney Stewart are among the top returners under head coach Caitlin Lowe, while pitcher Jalen Adams and utility player Grace Jenkins lead the incoming transfer class.
Schedule Breakdown
The 2026 conference schedule for the Wildcats includes four series at home and four series on the road. The two teams Arizona won't face in the regular season in conference play are UCF and Kansas. Last season, the Wildcats lost two of three at home against UCF and swept the Jayhawks on the road.
The Wildcats will have six of their eight series run Friday through Sunday. The two others will run Thursday through Saturday against BYU at home to open conference play and on the road against Iowa State.
This upcoming conference schedule opens on March 5 when the Cougars come to Tucson. Last season, BYU went 32-17 overall and 13-11 in conference play. Arizona took two of three games over BYU on the road last season.
Arizona will also host Arizona State, Baylor and Houston at home.
The series is tougher on paper on the road this season for the Wildcats. It starts with a trip to Lubbock against Texas Tech, who lost in the Women’s College World Series final last season.
Arizona will also take on Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Utah on the road. The series against the Utes is the final one in the regular season.
The Big 12 conference tournament will be held at OGE Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. It begins on May 7 and runs through May 9 where the Wildcats will be looking to make another deep run.
The non-conference schedule has yet to be announced. It will be released later on.
Arizona will be continuing its fall schedule next Saturday when it hosts Grand Canyon before concluding its exhibition games on November 7 against Pima.
What are your thoughts with how the conference schedule shakes out for the Wildcats this season? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow as well.