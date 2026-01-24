Why Burries Is So Much More Than Points for Wildcats

Arizona freshman guard Brayden Burries has made a name for himself thanks to high-powered scoring ability, but another aspect of his game is growing just as quickly.

Burries’ rebounding abilities have taken a substantial leap in recent weeks. After grabbing 5 or more rebounds just twice through his first 8 games, Burries has snagged 5 or more boards 6 times since then, including two games with 10 or more.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound guard is now averaging over 4 rebounds per game on the season, and is proving that he can be more than just a scorer in Tommy Lloyd’s system.

Burries was all over the glass in Arizona’s most recent win, a 77-51 blowout over Cincinnati. He grabbed 10 rebounds in the game, just one short of his season-high of 11 set on Jan. 3 against Utah. It’s the third time this month that Burries has grabbed 9 or more rebounds in a game.

Burries, Lloyd comment on guard’s rebounding

Burries was asked about his recent rebounding surge after the contest, and how he can help the Wildcats secure wins in all types of facets.

“I feel like I still can get better,” Burries said. “But, I feel like my rebounding, like once I start rebounding, it just gets me going. Tonight, my shot wasn’t falling. But, my rebounding was just helping the team out in a different way besides scoring.”

Head coach Tommy Lloyd also provided an insight into Burries’ heightened activity on the glass.

“It’s been great,” Lloyd said. “Brayden’s a really good player, he contributes in a lot of areas. He’s just gotten so much better over the course of the year, and I just hope he understands that you’re not always going to have a 27 next to your name on the stat sheet for points, it’s just not how it kind of goes at this level. So, I thought he was great today in a lot of areas.”

Burries’ all-around production has helped Arizona maintain its undefeated record through 19 games this season. The Wildcats join Nebraska, and Miami (Ohio) as the only three undefeated teams still remaining in the country.

The Wildcats will look to keep their foot on the gas pedal as they try to earn their second national championship in program history. After an exit in the Sweet Sixteen last season, Arizona has come back this year as one of the most dangerous college basketball teams in recent memory.