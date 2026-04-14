How Arizona’s Tyrese Boss Is Adjusting to New Home

One of Arizona’s highly-coveted defensive transfers is adjusting nicely to his new home as the spring practice season carries on.

Wyoming transfer defensive back Tyrese Boss has been making his presence known throughout the spring. Last season with the Cowboys, Boss accumulated 39 total tackles and five pass deflections as a freshman. Now making the jump to the Big 12 with Arizona, Boss is looking to make an impact right away.

Arizona’s Secondary Undergoing Major Change

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Tyrese Boss (8) celebrates after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 15-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Boss is a part of the Wildcats' secondary undergoing a significant makeover in 2026. The Wildcats have lost nearly every essential member of the secondary from last season, which also includes the departure of long-time captain Treydan Stukes, who declared for the NFL Draft after six seasons with the team.

Despite being merely a sophomore next season, Boss could be in line for some significant reps in the field after showing out with Wyoming as a freshman. He joins Cam Chapa, Lee Molette, and Malcolm Hartzog.

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (7) celebrates with linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. (9) and defensive back Marques Buford Jr. (3) after an interception against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dwight Bootle, Zuri Watson, and Daylen Austin are the team’s new additions in the second level of the defense. With the spring season now in full swing, Boss discussed the adjustments he has had to make since moving to Tucson.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boss’s Thoughts

“It’s been great,” Boss said. “The transition from coming from Wyoming to here, the weather was always different in Wyoming, so it's kind of good to sit back in the hot, sunny weather. But, the competition was really the biggest thing. And I think l've been adapting very well to it. The transition has been hard, but it's been very good at the end of the day. So it's been going well."

The Wildcats went 9-4 last season and made an appearance in the Holiday Bowl in what was a breakout season under the watch of head coach Brent Brennan. With a revamped secondary and many other additions elsewhere, the Wildcats will be looking to compete for a Big 12 title next season as they try to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan walks to the end zone with his team during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Boss, he will look to keep making a strong impression on his new teammates and coaches. So far, the adjustment has gone well for him, and he’ll look to carry that into the 2026 season later this year. After a surprise breakout from Arizona last season, they have a chance to be a special team once again next year if all of their new additions have an impact right away.