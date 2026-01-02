Jaden Bradley Evaluates Arizona’s Undefeated Non-Conference Schedule

The Arizona Wildcats were certainly impressive in their non-conference schedule, and they’ll carry plenty of momentum into the start of conference play.

The top-ranked team in the country showed exactly why they are atop the AP Poll heading into the start of Big 12 play by going 13-0 in their non-conference schedule, with notable wins over Auburn, Florida, UCLA, UConn, and Alabama in the process.

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) celebrates with guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half of the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

After falling to Duke in the Sweet Sixteen last season, the Wildcats have come out with a vengeance. The team is 4-0 in Quad 1 opportunities this season, and 2-0 in Quad 2 tries, giving themselves an already impressive resume before conference play even begins.

As a team, they hold an impressive 24.1 point scoring margin over their opponents, the fifth-best mark in the country, and are averaging 90.3 points per game, good for 15th in the nation.

Five Wildcats are currently averaging double-digit points per game averages: Koa Peat (14.2), Brayden Burries (14.0), Jaden Bradley (13.4), Anthony Dell’orso (10.6), and Motiejus Krivas (10.5).

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona capped off its undefeated non-conference schedule with an emphatic 99-71 victory over South Dakota State. After the game, Bradley talked about the team’s level of satisfaction with how they handled their non-conference schedule.

“It was definitely the outcome that we wanted,” said Bradley, who finished with 13 points and 10 assists against South Dakota State. “Undefeated, but after that, that’s behind us, and we’re getting ready for Big 12 play, and excited to start that.”

Dec 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots a technical free throw during the second half of the game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley was particularly impressive throughout the Wildcats non-conference schedule, averaging 13.4 points, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 53 percent from the floor, and 52.4 percent from three-point range. He’ll look to carry his momentum into Big 12 play this season.

The Wildcats have a rather easy Big 12 schedule for the majority of January, with road matchups against UCF and #10 BYU being the tallest orders on their schedule for January.

February is when Arizona will be tested the most, as five of their seven games in that month are against currently-ranked opponents. They’ll see #17 Kansas, # 15 Texas Tech, #10 BYU, #8 Houston, Baylor, and then finish the month off with another matchup against Kansas before finishing off the season with #3 Iowa State, and Colorado.

Arizona will look to continue their hot start to the season into conference play as they look to contend for their second National Championship in school history behind the historic 1997 team.

