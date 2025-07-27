Former Wildcat Activated From the NFL PUP List
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams in training camp as they prepare for preseason games and the 2025 NFL season. This year after a successful draft, Arizona will see four players from last year’s team trying to find their place with their franchises as they try to make a mark in the league.
In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.
Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.
In all, Arizona saw McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt find NFL homes. All four of them have a legitimate shot at being contributors in their rookie season in the league.
Although there are a ton of new faces from Arizona going into their rookie seasons this year, there is one Wildcat that is working his way back is running back JJ Taylor, who is on the Houston Texans.
It was announced that Taylor was activated from the PUP list by the Texans after suffering an injury during the spring time. He was dealing with plantar fasciitis, which eventually played him on the PUP list.
If you are not familiar with plantar fasciitis, it is an issue that deals with the inflammation in a thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes.
This can feel like a sharp knife in the middle of your foot that makes it extremely uncomfortable to walk, especially after long periods of standing, laying down, or even physical exercise.
The issue can linger and take an extended period of time for the inflammation to slowly dissipate but can get re-aggravated if not given the proper time to bring down the swelling.
Clearly therapy is involved for athletes trying to work their way back from plantar fasciitis but players can do at-home care when away from the training staff in order to get back on time.
It is highly recommended that people dealing with the issues rest, ice the inflammation, some form of compression and elevate your legs keeping your feet off the ground.
Arizona fans can watch Taylor as he tries to find his footing with the Texans this preseason and potentially make a final roster spot.
