Former Wildcat Activated From the NFL PUP List

Arizona Wildcats are all over the NFL and looking to make an impact this upcoming season. Now, one has been activated from the PUP list for Houston.

Troy Hutchison

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Houston Texans helmet sits on the sidelines during the 4th quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
The end of the NFL offseason is approaching with teams in training camp as they prepare for preseason games and the 2025 NFL season. This year after a successful draft, Arizona will see four players from last year’s team trying to find their place with their franchises as they try to make a mark in the league.

In the past, the Arizona Wildcats have seen a small number of NFL players on NFL rosters. But, that has changed with seven players getting drafted over the last two seasons.

Out of those seven draftees, there were two first round draft picks in offensive tackle Jordan Morgan selected at No. 25 to Green Bay and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan taken with the eighth overall pick by Carolina.

In all, Arizona saw McMillan, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea, kicker Tyler Loop and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt find NFL homes. All four of them have a legitimate shot at being contributors in their rookie season in the league.

Although there are a ton of new faces from Arizona going into their rookie seasons this year, there is one Wildcat that is working his way back is running back JJ Taylor, who is on the Houston Texans.

It was announced that Taylor was activated from the PUP list by the Texans after suffering an injury during the spring time. He was dealing with plantar fasciitis, which eventually played him on the PUP list.

JJ Taylor
October 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back JJ Taylor (21) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If you are not familiar with plantar fasciitis, it is an issue that deals with the inflammation in a thick band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes.

This can feel like a sharp knife in the middle of your foot that makes it extremely uncomfortable to walk, especially after long periods of standing, laying down, or even physical exercise.

The issue can linger and take an extended period of time for the inflammation to slowly dissipate but can get re-aggravated if not given the proper time to bring down the swelling.

Clearly therapy is involved for athletes trying to work their way back from plantar fasciitis but players can do at-home care when away from the training staff in order to get back on time.

It is highly recommended that people dealing with the issues rest, ice the inflammation, some form of compression and elevate your legs keeping your feet off the ground.

Arizona fans can watch Taylor as he tries to find his footing with the Texans this preseason and potentially make a final roster spot.

Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.