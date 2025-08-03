Arizona Commit Receives Massive Offer From a Powerhouse
Arizona football has put together a solid 2026 recruiting class, which sits at No. 46 nationally on the 24/7 Sports recruiting dashboard. The class is built up with 20 commitments so far and features four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who picked UA over UCLA.
Another part of this recruiting class is defensive lineman totaling four prospects headlined by in-state defensive tackle Keytrin Harris, who has a 6-foot-4, 305-pound frame that has made him one of the top prospects in the state.
Before picking UA, Harris took two official visits with the first coming on March 29 and the second on June 30 ahead of the holiday week.
For Harris, he picked the Wildcats over offers from California, Missouri and Arizona State. The main recruiter for him was defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who has been tasked with strengthening the line.
”It just felt like it was right to jump on board , Arizona has a great vision for the 2026 class,” Harris said. “What really separated the Wildcats was just the environment from the coaches down to the players.”
When looking at this recruitment, the major thing that played in the Wildcats hands was the work that Salave’a put into getting Harris to take two official visits.
When talking to numerous recruits, the No. 1 thing they talk about is the family atmosphere and how it feels like being at home. Well, the only way you get to see that and understand that is if the coaches are able to get them to take a visit.
“The relationship with coach Joe [Salave’a] is special,” Harris said. “Knowing that he went from recruiting me at one school and brought me over to the next, that shows dedication.”
So, credit Salave’a and the staff for getting Harris on campus twice and showing him what the community and university has to offer incoming players that are looking to call a place home for the next 3-to-4 years.
Although Harris is committed to Arizona, he has received an offer from a college football powerhouse in Penn State showing how highly regarded he is as a prospect.
We are a long way out from the early signing period, which falls on Dec. third through the fifth meaning the Wildcats will be in a battle to keep Harris committed to the 2026 recruiting class.
