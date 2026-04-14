Arizona Rookie Xaier Hiler Impressing His Teammates in Spring
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A lot of focus has been put on Arizona’s experience throughout the spring, but a newcomer to the team has made an early impression so far.
Defensive back Xaier Hiler has gotten the chance to put the pads on for the first time as a Wildcat this spring. An incoming freshman for next season, Hiler was considered a four-star prospect out of high school and a top-200 prospect in the country.
Hiler’s Offers
Hiler chose Arizona despite having offers from many other schools, such as Oregon State, Colorado State, Bowling Green, and others. He’ll be looking to have an impact right away and try to earn some playing time in a Wildcats secondary that is completely different from last year.
Arizona’s secondary was key to its surprise 9-4 season, during which it also appeared in the Holiday Bowl. Now, they’ll look to keep the momentum going for 2026 despite suffering some losses.
The Wildcats lost several key members from last season’s secondary, such as Treydan Stukes, a captain of the defense and the team’s top safety. As such, Arizona has brought in many new members to fill those holes left behind by last season’s departures. Dwight Bootle, Tyrese Boss, Cam Chapa, Lee Molette, and Malcolm Hartzog are all making the move to Tucson alongside Hiler to compete for playing time.
After seeing how he works throughout the spring so far, Arizona’s Tyrese Boss spoke very highly of the incoming freshman from Texas.
Boss’s Thoughts
- “He’s something special,” Boss said. “Honestly, I think he has a lot of stuff that a lot of young people have. He has that right now. Some people keep people coming out from early enrollees. I feel like they have a lot of development to go. Even though he still has to develop, it's like, you see a lot of glimpses of things."
- "He could really be a great player when he goes through the whole process, and he listens very well, and he’s really good with details and attention. So I think, if he keeps his head down, and keeps it locked in, and stays down to the program, I think he’s going to have a really good football career.”
Hiler will look to keep showing his new teammates and coaches that he belongs, and he’ll try to earn himself some playing time as a freshman in the 2026 season. With a revamped secondary now in place, Hiler should fit in nicely next to the team’s new additions.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.