A lot of focus has been put on Arizona’s experience throughout the spring, but a newcomer to the team has made an early impression so far.

Defensive back Xaier Hiler has gotten the chance to put the pads on for the first time as a Wildcat this spring. An incoming freshman for next season, Hiler was considered a four-star prospect out of high school and a top-200 prospect in the country.

Hiler’s Offers

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hiler chose Arizona despite having offers from many other schools, such as Oregon State, Colorado State, Bowling Green, and others. He’ll be looking to have an impact right away and try to earn some playing time in a Wildcats secondary that is completely different from last year.

Arizona’s secondary was key to its surprise 9-4 season, during which it also appeared in the Holiday Bowl. Now, they’ll look to keep the momentum going for 2026 despite suffering some losses.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats lost several key members from last season’s secondary, such as Treydan Stukes, a captain of the defense and the team’s top safety. As such, Arizona has brought in many new members to fill those holes left behind by last season’s departures. Dwight Bootle, Tyrese Boss, Cam Chapa, Lee Molette, and Malcolm Hartzog are all making the move to Tucson alongside Hiler to compete for playing time.

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Tyrese Boss (8) celebrates after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 15-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

After seeing how he works throughout the spring so far, Arizona’s Tyrese Boss spoke very highly of the incoming freshman from Texas.

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Tyrese Boss (8) celebrates after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Boss’s Thoughts

“He’s something special,” Boss said. “Honestly, I think he has a lot of stuff that a lot of young people have. He has that right now. Some people keep people coming out from early enrollees. I feel like they have a lot of development to go. Even though he still has to develop, it's like, you see a lot of glimpses of things."

"He could really be a great player when he goes through the whole process, and he listens very well, and he’s really good with details and attention. So I think, if he keeps his head down, and keeps it locked in, and stays down to the program, I think he’s going to have a really good football career.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hiler will look to keep showing his new teammates and coaches that he belongs, and he’ll try to earn himself some playing time as a freshman in the 2026 season. With a revamped secondary now in place, Hiler should fit in nicely next to the team’s new additions.