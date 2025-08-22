Arizona Freshman Offensive Lineman Rising Up in the Ranking
The Arizona offensive line was greatly reshaped after it was riddled with injuries in the 2024-25 season, which saw them go 4-8 with seven different lineups and 11 players getting starts.
Head coach Brent Brennan said at the Big 12 media day that, "We didn't do a good enough job running the football and we didn't do a good enough job protecting him, which I think we've made some moves in the direction of making that better," which is why bolstering the line was so important this off season.
One of the linemen that was brought in to help remedy that issue is freshman offensive tackle Louis Akpa.
Akpa officially signed with Arizona on October 30, 2024 as a three-star prospect out of Junipero Serra High School. He was the 79th-ranked offensive tackle out of California, 93rd as a player.
The 6-foot-6, 259-pound Akpa joins an offensive line room that is stacked with experienced seniors who have seen tons of in-game reps and the hunger to prove themselves.
Despite his inexperience at the college level, Akpa has looked the part of a veteran in practice this fall, as, " his energy is not a freshman, and he's not scared of the moment," according to offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
The San Mateo, CA product has made a ton of progress from Spring to the summer and the coaching staff took notice of it.
Akpa's progression on the line was a difference of night and day as he was thrown in and forced to sharpen himself "Out of necessity. He didn't have a choice," Doege said.
He has taken reps mostly with the second unit, but has gotten some with the first. Once he improved his footwork and blocking skills, he looked like a completely different player.
Doege continued on Akpa's growth. "He had to jump in there and at times, sometimes he had to go with the 1's,..The only thing that obviously we need to get his weight a little bit up and he's got to get stronger, but so does every freshman that's coming into college football. I mean, it's just a different game..The growth that he's made from practice one up to now has been huge. It's almost made such an impact on me that it's like, 'Man in like eight weeks, he might give us a chance.'"
Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby has seen the development that Akpa has shown as well.
"He is a great example of how much reps matter in our world as far as the offensive line goes," Oglesby said. "Day one, it was rough for him, but you see him out there today, and he's going against 60 or so seniors, making plays and holding his own out there at times. These reps are valuable for Louis, and I think it's going to speed up his growth exponentially. Having to play against the guys that he's playing against every day in fall camp and seeing the speed of the game, feeling, you know, what it's like to play that position at this level."
