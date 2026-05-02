Why Arizona’s “Power Forward Problem” Isn’t Issue
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Everyone keeps calling it a problem. Arizona doesn’t have a locked-in starting power forward, so people panic. But honestly, this might be the best situation they could be in. Not knowing who starts at the four doesn’t mean weakness; it means they have more options. And in college basketball right now, options matter more than ever.
Koa Peat Is Still the Dream Scenario
Let’s not overthink it. If Koa Peat comes back, this whole conversation basically ends. He’s proven, he fits the system, and he gives Arizona something most teams don’t have: a physical, skilled forward who can pass, score, and control the game without needing plays called for him every time.
And based on the draft buzz, it’s not crazy to think he actually could return. If Peat returns, Arizona goes from “solid” to a top-five team overnight. That’s how big a swing he is. Now here’s where it gets interesting. If Peat doesn’t come back, Bryce James might be the most fascinating option.
He’s not flashy. He’s not spacing the floor. But he’s a grown man who rebounds, finishes, and plays physical basketball. And honestly, that might be exactly what Arizona needs. Look at recent college basketball trends: big, physical frontcourts win. It’s not about having five shooters. It’s about controlling the paint, rebounding, and making life miserable inside.
James fits that perfectly. Pair him with a guy like Motiejus Krivas, and suddenly Arizona becomes huge. Not just tall but physically overwhelming.
This team already has a clear foundation. You’ve got a dominant presence in the middle, guards who can create, and a system that consistently produces efficient offense. So the power forward spot doesn’t have to carry the team; it just has to fit. That’s why this isn’t as stressful as people make it out to be.
Stop Acting Like There’s Only One Answer
Fans love to lock into one “perfect” option, but college basketball doesn’t really work like that anymore. Rosters are flexible. Styles change game to game. What matters is having pieces that can adjust, and Arizona has that. That’s what makes this team dangerous.
They don’t need a superstar at every position. They need balance, effort, and guys who understand their role. And from everything we’ve seen, that’s exactly how this roster is built.
The System Is Bigger Than One Spot
Here’s the part people overlook: Arizona’s success under Tommy Lloyd hasn’t been about one player or one position. It’s been about the system spacing, movement, and efficiency.
So plugging in a power forward isn’t about finding a savior. It’s about finding someone who keeps everything running smoothly. That’s why the panic doesn’t really make sense.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.