Why Arizona’s “Power Forward Problem” Isn’t Issue

Everyone keeps calling it a problem. Arizona doesn’t have a locked-in starting power forward, so people panic. But honestly, this might be the best situation they could be in. Not knowing who starts at the four doesn’t mean weakness; it means they have more options. And in college basketball right now, options matter more than ever.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Koa Peat Is Still the Dream Scenario

Let’s not overthink it. If Koa Peat comes back, this whole conversation basically ends. He’s proven, he fits the system, and he gives Arizona something most teams don’t have: a physical, skilled forward who can pass, score, and control the game without needing plays called for him every time.

And based on the draft buzz, it’s not crazy to think he actually could return. If Peat returns, Arizona goes from “solid” to a top-five team overnight. That’s how big a swing he is. Now here’s where it gets interesting. If Peat doesn’t come back, Bryce James might be the most fascinating option.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bryce James (6) looks on before a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Utah State Aggies at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He’s not flashy. He’s not spacing the floor. But he’s a grown man who rebounds, finishes, and plays physical basketball. And honestly, that might be exactly what Arizona needs. Look at recent college basketball trends: big, physical frontcourts win. It’s not about having five shooters. It’s about controlling the paint, rebounding, and making life miserable inside.

James fits that perfectly. Pair him with a guy like Motiejus Krivas , and suddenly Arizona becomes huge. Not just tall but physically overwhelming.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This team already has a clear foundation. You’ve got a dominant presence in the middle, guards who can create, and a system that consistently produces efficient offense. So the power forward spot doesn’t have to carry the team; it just has to fit. That’s why this isn’t as stressful as people make it out to be.

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) guards Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13) in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stop Acting Like There’s Only One Answer

Fans love to lock into one “perfect” option, but college basketball doesn’t really work like that anymore. Rosters are flexible. Styles change game to game. What matters is having pieces that can adjust, and Arizona has that. That’s what makes this team dangerous.

They don’t need a superstar at every position. They need balance, effort, and guys who understand their role. And from everything we’ve seen, that’s exactly how this roster is built.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with Tracy Wolfson during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The System Is Bigger Than One Spot

Here’s the part people overlook: Arizona’s success under Tommy Lloyd hasn’t been about one player or one position. It’s been about the system spacing, movement, and efficiency.

So plugging in a power forward isn’t about finding a savior. It’s about finding someone who keeps everything running smoothly. That’s why the panic doesn’t really make sense.