Arizona's Peat Previews Sweet 16 Clash Against Arkansas

Arizona held off a late second-half push by Utah State to advance to the Sweet 16. This is the third consecutive year the Wildcats have made the second weekend. They will go head-to-head with Arkansas on Thursday evening to see who will make it to the Elite Eight.

This Wildcats team is arguably the best in the country and is the favorite to win it all, according to multiple analysts and former players. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has assembled a terrific roster through the transfer portal and recruiting.

DOMINATING THE GLASS 💪 pic.twitter.com/2FEE2ln2kg — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 23, 2026

The Wildcats have three standout freshmen in Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Koa Peat. All three of them help this team in their own ways. They all are extremely talented and have bright futures ahead, but Peat may have been the most consistent all season.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds this season. He has been a force down low and has been a key part of the Wildcats' tournament run.

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Peat Says Arkansas Will Be a Dogfight

Peat gave an insight into how he felt in the upcoming game against the Razorbacks.

“I’ve watched a couple of their games — not a deep dive, but as a fan,” Peat said. “Coach Cal is a really good coach. His pedigree is crazy. The guys he’s put in the league — and they’ve got some really talented freshmen and returners — it’s going to be a dogfight. I’m excited for the challenge.”

How Will Arizona Advance to the Final Four?

Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It is great that this team made it to the Sweet 16, but that is not the end goal. The knock on Lloyd the past few years has been the postseason success.

The mature freshman that Peat is knows there is a bigger end goal at the end of the tunnel. That is huge for a young player to understand and not get caught up in the moment. Peat explained how the Wildcats will make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think the best thing about us is our togetherness — staying composed in tough moments like we did tonight and trying to execute the game plan," Peat said. "We prep as well as we can, play as hard as we can, and don’t leave any regrets.”