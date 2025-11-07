Former Wildcat Legend Named Honorary Captain Saturday
Arizona coach Brent Brennan said at his press conference on Thursday ahead of Saturday's homecoming game that he had over 1,000 football alumni signed up to come back for a tailgate.
One of the alumni being former Arizona defensive back Antoine Cason, who was named the honorary captain at Saturday's game against Kansas. Casey joins Jonah Savaiinaea, Tyler Loop, David Adams, Marquis Flowers, Rob Gronkowski and Eben Britton as the other Arizona greats who have been honorary captains this season.
Cason won the Jim Thorpe Award for college football’s top defensive back in 2007 and was a unanimous All-American and two-time All-Pac-10 cornerback. He is fourth in program history in interceptions with 15. Cason also totaled 253 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles across his four seasons at Arizona.
Cason played in Tucson for Arizona from 2004-07. This year's Wildcat team is one win away from reaching a bowl game, something Cason never reached during his time at Arizona. However, he was part of the group that turned around the program which led to the Wildcats reaching bowl games soon after his tenure in Tucson was over.
One of the most notable moments Cason had during his time at Arizona was a pick-six he recorded while covering DeSean Jackson against No. 6 Cal in a 24-20 win for the Wildcats in 2006. During Cason's time at Arizona, the Wildcats also defeated No. 7 UCLA 52-14 in 2005 and No. 2 Oregon 34-24 in 2007.
Following his Arizona career, Cason was selected No. 27 overall in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in all 16 regular season games and both playoff games at cornerback and on special teams as a rookie for a Chargers team that had won the AFC West.
Cason went on to play eight seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. He totaled 380 tackles with 16 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries across 110 games played in his professional career.
Cason is in the Arizona Ring of Honor and was inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
