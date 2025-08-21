Arizona Wildcats Bold Training Camp Observations
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the WIldcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud and the pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
Three Observations
Matthew Lado
- Last season, Arizona struggled to keep its offensive line healthy and was forced to play players that weren’t ready for game action due to lack of depth and the fact that the injuries piled up on the team. This caused offensive line coach Josh Oglesby to play freshman Matthew Lado at the tackle position playing in four games.
- Lado struggled in those games and really wasn’t ready for playing against major Power 4 opponents leading to countless sacks and the offense to slow down at times.
- However, this training camp we have seen progress from Lado, who seems to be moving better side-to-side and is quicker off the point of the snap. He has been able to hold his own with the second team offense and isn’t struggling nearly as much as he did a season ago.
- Still, I think Lado has another season of developing to do before he is ready to be a contributing piece to the offensive line.
Kris Hutson
- One of the top playmaking receivers on the roster is transfer Kris Hutson, who has been solid and been able to make plays all over the field in the passing game for Fifita. Hutson is extremely agile and has the ability to create something out of nothing if the situation calls for it.
- However, he has had an up and down camp. Some practices, Hutson looks like the best receiver on the team and others he struggles to hang on to the football.
- Now, these type of things can happen in training camp but it makes it really hard to judge what kind of an impact Hutson will have this season for Arizona.
Receiving Depth
- There was no question after the underwhelming season of 2024 that featured just one high-level receiver in Tetairoa McMillan that the Wildcats were going to need to address their lack of depth in the WR room and add transfers to round out the group.
- Brennan and wide receivers coach Bobby Wade made it their mission to give Fifita more weapons by trying to add speed, experience and athleticism to the receiving room in order to get back on track as a program and offense.
- With training camp winding down, It is clear that the additions of Tre Spivey, Luke Wysong, Hutson, Javin Whatley and freshmen Gio Richardson and Isaiah Mizell was exactly what the doctor ordered for the offense.
- The group has been as advertised for Arizona and has made it easier on Fifita, who will not have McMillan for the first time in his career.
