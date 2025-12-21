Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Panthers)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan missed some practice time ahead of Week 16, but he's officially off the team's injury report and set to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
McMillan has been dealing with foot an ankle issues as of late.
This is great news for the Panthers, as the rookie receiver is in the mix to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season. However, McMillan has cooled off in recent weeks.
Over the last three games, McMillan has just five catches for 100 yards, but he’s found the end zone twice. Overall, the young receiver has 59 catches for 851 yards and six scores, and he's taking on another Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Tampa's Emeka Egbuka on Sunday.
The Panthers are underdogs at home in this crucial NFC South battle, as both teams are 7-7 entering this matchup. They'll face off for a second time in Week 18 in a game that could decide the division.
Here's a look at my favorite player prop for McMillan against this Tampa Bay defense.
Best Tetairoa McMillan Prop Bet vs. Bucs
Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+160)
Even though McMillan's targets (13) and catches (five) have dropped over the last three weeks, he still has found the end zone twice during that stretch and six times overall this season.
Tampa Bay has struggled to defend the pass in 2025, ranking 20th in EPA/Pass while allowing 24 passing touchdowns -- the ninth-most in the NFL.
McMillan has established a nice rapport with Bryce Young this season, and he's still the team's clear No. 1 option in the passing game. In fact, the rookie has played a whooping 87.4 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps in 2025.
He's worth a look at this price to find the end zone on Sunday.
