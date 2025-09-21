Arizona Center Showing Noticeable Improvements During Crucial Offseason Workouts
Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas has had a long road to getting back on the court, but now that he is nearly fully healed, he will look to be a dominant force on the front court in a tough Big 12 conference.
2025 will be the third year that Krivas is in a Wildcats uniform. He almost left the program, but decided to return on April 14 of this year.
Krivas was a projected NBA draft pick and appeared in all of the first eight games for Arizona and made one start against Duke before a lower-leg/ankle injury that required surgery shut him down for the rest of the season. Despite the injury, Krivas is going through the offseason the same way he normally approaches previous ones.
- "It looks like normal off-season, just working on the game," Krivas said. "Spending a lot of time just in the lifting room on the court, and I think it's similar."
Taking on a leadership role
Arizona has the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country, signing players like Koa Peat and Brayden Burries to the program in its second year competing in the Big 12. With so many young players coming in, Krivas has taken a leadership role as one of the veterans.
- "It's definitely a bigger role, because you see that those guys were in my shoes before," Krivas said. "I don't know what it is like; everything is new. So just in the practices, trying to give the right advice."
Krivas mentioned that he was impressed with the way the freshmen practiced and competed over the summer so far.
- "I would say just how competitive everyone is in the practice," Krivas said. "Everyone comes to practice and gives like, all of their energy compete in ball. So I think that would be the most surprising. "
Before being shut down, Krivas averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks on 15.9 minutes played.
Krivas showed flashes of high potential in his freshman year. As Krivas averaged 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.5 blocks on 12.1 minutes played.
Krivas and Tobe Awaka on the frontcourt
The injury to Krivas opened doors for other bigs, like Henri Veesaar and Emmanuel Stephen, to gain valuable minutes in his absence. Veesaar transferred to North Carolina and Stephen to UNLV, leaving Krivas to take on an even bigger role than he was projected to last year.
Arizona is going with a different rotation on the front court. Krivas and forward Tobe Awaka are slated to anchor the front court in what may be one of the more talented ones in the conference.
- "We're playing practices together against each other," Krivas said. "I think we can add to each other's game, a lot of good things when we're on the court at the same time."
- "I would say just being a big presence in the paint is a big key as a Big 12 team, because all the guys play physical, to be a key in defense. If someone gets back cut, and then you can protect the paint. I think that's one of the most important things."
Putting on more muscle
Krivas has taken the time in the offseason to focus on packing more muscle and leaning out so his body can handle the strain better.
"I wouldn't say I put a lot of weight, but I'm just trying to get more lean, just to see how the body works with this adjustment, the numbers are similar," Krivas said. "I spend way more time too in the rehab room, just like doing all the stretches and in the weight room, like it adds so I feel way more flexible, too."
