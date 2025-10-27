Previewing Arizona vs. Embry-Riddle's Exhibition Matchup
Arizona men's basketball is set to host its second and final exhibition game on Monday against Embry-Riddle at McKale Center with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 pm MST.
The Wildcats picked up an impressive 81-68 win over Saint Mary's in their first exhibition game earlier in October. It was the first real look at this year's Arizona team against another opponent.
Jaden Bradley led the way in scoring for the Wildcats with 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from deep. He was one of five players to score in double figures for Arizona, which included the freshman duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.
Anthony Dell'Orso put up impressive numbers on the defensive side of the ball with four steals and one block, while Motiejus Krivas grabbed 17 rebounds in his first live game action since early last season.
This will be the final time for Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd to test out different rotations before the games become official at the start of the season next week.
Embry-Riddle went 17-12 overall and 11-9 in conference play last season. It was the fifth straight season they finished with an above .500 record. They were selected to finish seventh in the 2025-26 Sunshine State Conference Men's Basketball Preseason Poll.
They are led by key returners in Jared Berry, Clarens Pierre and Milan Skoric. Berry leads the returners in scoring after averaging just over 10 points per game last season.
They also added a pair of key transfers in Evan Montanari from East Carolina and Braeden Moore from Oral Roberts.
The big keys to watch for Arizona outside of the starting lineup and certain rotations will be the rebounding advantage it will have, as well as how they shoot from deep.
The Wildcats will have the size advantage against many teams they face this season. They were out-rebounded against Saint Mary's 39-35 despite Krivas grabbing 17 boards. It is worth noting that Tobe Awaka did not play in that game. It'll be something to monitor to see if Awaka takes the court on Monday to get in some game action before the start of the season.
One other key to watch for Arizona in Monday's exhibition game is its shooting from deep. It was a struggle at times for the Wildcats last season and they shot just 4-of-16 from three-point range against Saint Mary's.
The majority of that struggle came from Dell'Orso shooting just 1-for-7 to which he should have had more success with in most games.
What are you looking for in Arizona's final exhibition game on Monday before the start of the season? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow while you're there.