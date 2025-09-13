Arizona Men's Tennis To Open Fall Schedule
Arizona men's tennis will begin its fall season this weekend with the Battle in the Bay and the annual Wildcat Invite.
It will be sophomore Zoran Ludoski and junior Alexander Rozin heading to San Francisco to compete in the Battle in the Bay hosted at the California Tennis Club.
Ludoski and Rozin will compete in both doubles together and singles individually in each draw.
Ludoski is currently ranked No. 63 in the country in the ITA rankings in singles play heading into this season. He posted a 13-14 singles record and an 8-8 doubles record last season.
Rozin is ranked No. 89 in the country in the ITA rankings in singles play. He led the Wildcats in singles wins with a 31-6 record last season to go along with a 9-7 record in doubles play.
Ludoski also participated in the Battle of the Bay tournament, advancing to the quarterfinal round in the main singles draw before he fell to Gianluca Brunkow of UC Santa Barbara.
The Wildcats also had Jay Friend advance to the semifinals in the main singles draw before he fell to Lui Maxted of TCU. Ludoski competed in the doubles draw last season as well with freshman Oskar Jansson, falling in the first round to Danial Rakhmatullayev and Duncan Chan of Michigan State and TCU.
The Battle in the Bay is arguably the top tournament in the fall. The champion of the tournament earns a wildcard into either the $100k Tiburon Men's ATP Challenger or the $80k Fairfield Men's ATP Challenger.
Down in Tucson this weekend, Arizona will host UNLV, Northern Arizona, New Mexico State, New Mexico, and San Diego State at the LaNelle Robson Tennis Center for the Wildcat Invite.
The Wildcats will be represented by junior Cole Stelse and now sophomore Oskar Jansson in both the singles and doubles draw of the Wildcat Invite. Arizona was also represented by Filip Gustafsson, Stelse, Rozin and Iñaki Cabrera-Bello at the Wildcat Invite last season.
Stelse posted a 13-2 singles record and a 7-5 doubles record last season. Jansson registered a 8-3 singles record and a 6-4 doubles record last season.
What are your expectations for the Wildcats men's tennis team heading into this season after another trip to the Sweet 16 last season under head coach Clancy Shields?