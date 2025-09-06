Arizona Men's Tennis Junior Looking To Take Another Step Forward
After earning 11 singles wins across limited matches as a freshman, Alexander Rozin held down courts four, five and six for head coach Clancy Shields and the Arizona men's tennis team last season.
Rozin went 31-6 overall as a sophomore last season, including six wins to just one loss in Big 12 conference play. He combined to go 19-2 across the final three courts in singles play, including having won nine straight matches in singles.
In doubles play, Rozin combined to go 9-7. He played the majority of his doubles matches with now sophomore Filip Gustafsson.
He defeated Ryoma Mishiro of the University of Denver 6-0, 6-2 in Arizona's first-round sweep in the NCAA Tournament. Rozin also collected singles wins in the Wildcats' three Big 12 conference tournament matches against Texas Tech, Baylor, and UCF en route to Arizona winning the conference championship.
The 31 singles wins by Rozin marked one of the highest totals on the Arizona roster last season. As he enters his third year in the program and second season as a full-time player, he is likely to step into a bigger role with multiple players from last year's team either graduating or transferring, including Colton Smith on the top singles and doubles courts.
Rozin was also recognized as an ITA Scholar-Athlete for academic excellence this past year.
Despite seeing limited action as a freshman, Rozin still came through in some big moments. He posted a 21-5 record in doubles play, playing the majority of them with Gustaf Strom. The two of them went 14-7 overall and 13-5 in dual match play.
Rozin also clinched the doubles point against No. 24 Auburn with Strom to help send the Wildcats to the NCAA Championships Sweet 16 two years ago. Before that, Rozin and Strom helped send the Wildcats to their first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Championship with a win at No. 3 doubles against Stanford.
Like Smith did during his time at Arizona and teammate Jay Friend has done this past summer, Rozin has seen some action in professional tournaments in the offseason. He has appeared in several ITF tournaments as well as Challenger tournaments, including in his home country of Canada.
He most recently won two matches in the qualifiers in July to reach the main draw in the Granby Challenger tournament on hard courts. He fell to Kris Van Wyk in a hard-fought three-set match, taking the second set in a tiebreaker.
