Arizona Running Back Finds New NFL Home
Arizona has been known mainly as a defensive program throughout its history with the ‘Desert Swarm’ defense leaving not only a lasting legacy at UA but in college football history as arguably the greatest run stopping unit of all-time allowing 30.1 yards per game on the ground, which is a mark that hasn’t been reached since the Wildcats achieved it during the 1993 season.
However when you have a great defense a solid ground game is needed to help wear down opponents and keep your star-studded unit off the field. Throughout time, Arizona has had monsters at the running back position making it one of the deepest units in the program’s history.
One running back that was able to make his mark on the program and get it back to going to bowl games was RB Michael Wiley, who was recruited by Kevin Sumlin before turning into a 2,862 all-purpose yards back with 28 career touchdowns.
After Arizona, Wiley signed with the Washington Commanders after going undrafted during the 2024 NFL Draft. This past year, he didn’t record any rushing yards and struggled to find playing time.
However, on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that they have signed Wiley to the roster, giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot. He could also end up on the practice squad team if he isn’t able to crack the running back depth chart.
While in Tucson, Wiley saw a Wildcats’ program go from 10-31 in his first four seasons in Tucson to going 10-3 with a 38-24 win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
The 10-win season was only the fourth in the history of the program and the first since the Wildcats went 10-4 during the 2014 season.
In the middle of the losing seasons, Wiley saw the program put together the longest losing streak in Arizona hisotry with a 20-game losing streak.
Still, the Texas native could’ve transferred after the firing of then-head coach Kevin SUmlin but he didn’t and Wiley became part of the solution helping turn the program around with Jedd Fisch and his coaching staff.
Now, being on the Cheifs as a low-end depth chart guy doesn’t look promising at the moment for Wiley. However, all you need in the game of football and in life is a chance. Someone to take a shot on you.
Even if he doesn’t make the Cheifs roster, he could impress a team during preseason football and it could lead to a better situation if he is able to make a mark during these next two games,
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Michael Wiley signing with Kansas City. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.