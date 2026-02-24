Ben Johnson Roasted Caleb Williams for Celebrity NBA All-Star Game Appearance

Ben Johnson poked some fun at his quarterback on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Caleb Williams was among the celebrities that took part in NBA All-Star weekend and the three-point contest in Los Angeles. Though Williams met up with USC basketball coach Eric Musselman beforehand, it wasn’t enough to help him perform well. He recorded the lowest score in the celebrity three-point contest, notching just four points.

As Johnson appeared at the NFL combine, he made sure to address his quarterback’s struggles on the basketball court.

“Let’s start with this. I know what everyone’s thinking. Does Caleb have NBA aspirations? And the answer is no. I think football is his calling,” Johnson said, prompting a laugh from reporters in the room. “Did you see the three-point contest?" ... "I sent him a meme of a guy just missing left and right before, and then when it actually happened, I felt bad. I was like, ‘Whoops,’ spoke that one into existence.”

Coach has jokes 😂 pic.twitter.com/xe6S6LjkHw — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 24, 2026

Williams quickly clapped back on X, writing “Lie!! He does not feel bad!” with a writing it down emoji and two laughing emojis.

Johnson did later give his quarterback some compliments—notably though for his play on the football field. “He’s done a phenomenal job picking up the coaching,” Johnson said of Williams to SportsCenter.“... He just hadn't played a lot of ball in this league yet, and yet he is a phenomenal football player."

