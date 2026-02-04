Wildcats Officially Decide to Sideline High-Profile Freshman
In this story:
The No. 1-ranked Ariozna Wildcats have plenty of talent across their roster, and often times, that means others won;t play as big off a role as the season progresses.
The Wildcats' rotation has been pretty much settled, with just nine games remaining in the regular season and eight players playing at least 15 minutes per night through 22 games. That doesn't leave much time for the rest of the roster to contribute, including one big-name freshman, who has decided to redshirt.
Bryce James Redshirts
That freshman is Bryce James, the younger son of NBA superstar and future Hall-of-Famer Lebron James and brother of former USC forward Bronny James. Bryce had not appeared in any games this season, and head coach Tommy Lloyd officially announced his redshirt while speaking with reporter Chancellor Johnson on Tuesday.
"Bryce has made huge progress," Lloyd said. "He's been with us through the summer and now. The redshirting decision was just a long play to give Bryce the most options in his career as his career unfolds."
Bryce James As a Recruit
Bryce James is one of seven freshmen on the Arizona team and a member of the No. 2-ranked 2025 recruiting class in the nation. He was a consensus three-star and top-300 recruit as a shooting guard and small forward from Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, the same school as his older brother.
James committed to the Wildcats over Ohio State and Duquesne last January and officially signed in mid-April.
Bryce James' Development
Arizona has gotten plenty of contributions from that freshman class this season, with Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Dwayne Aristode all carving out regular roles in the playing rotation. Sidi Gueye has also appeared in 15 games in a limtited capacity.
James is one of three others who have not played this season, but it sounds like Lloyd is pleased with the progress he's made as a freshman, particulalry as one of the younger members of the freshman class., and they have a clear goal for where they want to see him improve.
"I have a really strong belief that Bryce is going to be a contributor at Arizona in the near future," Lloyd added. "He's really showing a lot of progress -- not only learning our system but just physically maturing. ... Part of the thinking was let's slow it down and let Bryce's physcial development catch up with his peers, and it really has."
The pressure for Bryce James to perform is inevitable given his family background, but at Arizona he hasn't had to be the superstar. and now the Wildcats are making a smart decision that could pay off in the long run.
Find more Wildcats news today by heading to our Facebook page!
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.