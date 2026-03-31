Arizona's Peat Reveals Why Winning for Tommy Lloyd Matters

There have been plenty of rumors regarding Tommy Lloyd’s future at Arizona, but that hasn’t stopped the players’ desire to win for their coach.

The Wildcats are now in the Final Four after knocking off Purdue in the Elite Eight. It’s the program’s first appearance in the Final Four since 2001, and the team looks primed to take home the national title by the end of next weekend.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The mastermind behind the madness has been head coach Tommy Lloyd. In his fifth season at the helm, Arizona is experiencing one of its all-time best seasons, boasting a 36-2 record heading into the Final Four, with 16 Quad 1 victories in the regular season, as it swept the conference tournament and regular-season titles.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd claps his hands against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

After their Elite Eight win over Purdue, forward Koa Peat spoke about how much it means to him and his teammates to win for Lloyd.

“Coach Tommy is huge for us,” Peat said. “Always giving us great speeches the night before the game. I think it was back to the LIU game, just had me ready to play, honestly, that night, and we played the next day in the morning."

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots the ball defended by Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) and guard Fletcher Loyer (2) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"He’s great. Ever since he recruited me, it's been nothing but love, and I'm just happy to be able to win games for him. Me and these guys, we want to win as many games as we can for Coach because he deserves it. He won't say it, but I think he's the best coach in the country.”

As Peat alluded to, Lloyd is one of the brightest head coaches in the entire country, and it could culminate in him being considered for one of the sport’s top positions. Recently, UNC fired former head coach Hubert Davis after five seasons, the last of which ended with a Round of 64 upset at the hands of the VCU Rams in overtime.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With Davis out of the way, UNC is now beginning its search for his replacement. Many early rumors have suggested that Lloyd could be a candidate for one of the most coveted jobs in the country.

For now, Lloyd is still the head man at Arizona and will look to finish what he and his team have accomplished so far this season. With two more victories, the Wildcats could earn a monumental title in the program’s history, further cementing Lloyd’s status as one of the top head coaches who has ever manned the sidelines in Tucson.