Arizona Prepares for San Diego State Challenge in Phoenix

The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) head into a marquee non-conference matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs (5-3) on Saturday, Dec. 20, at PHX Arena in Phoenix. This game is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series and represents one of Arizona’s many tough tests of its regular season so far.

Arizona comes into this game with momentum and elite efficiency. The Wildcats have started the season unbeaten through 10 games and are ranked No. 1 in the nation. They most recently blew out Abilene Christian 96-62, shooting a blistering 66.7 % from the field with six players scoring in double figures, led by Brayden Burries’ 20-point night.

Earlier in the week, Arizona also had a signature win over No. 12 Alabama, where Brayden Burries erupted for 28 points and Motiejus Krivas posted a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; Arizona guard Brayden Burries (5) tries to save a ball from going out of bounds against Alabama at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Statistically, the Wildcats have been strong across the board. According to available numbers, Arizona is averaging 89.3 points per game while allowing opponents 68.0 points per game, shooting around 51.6% from the field, and controlling the glass with roughly 43.3 rebounds per game. Arizona’s offensive balance and rebounding prowess have been key ingredients to their dominance early in the season.

On the other side, the Aztecs present a different challenge. SDSU, a program with a rich recent history and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, brings physicality and discipline to the floor.

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts toward the referee during the second half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Aztecs are averaging roughly 80.9 points per game, shooting 48 % from the field, and pulling down about 34.6 rebounds per game. Their best offensive production this season has come from guard R. Dixon-Waters, who is averaging around 12.8 points per game.

Historically, Arizona dominates this series as the Wildcats lead the all-time matchup 25-7 and have won the last five meetings, including the most recent neutral-site matchup in the 2022 Maui Invitational when Arizona pulled away for an 87-70 victory. Still, SDSU has shown it can compete with higher-profile opponents and could make this contest competitive if it executes its game plan.

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts in the second half against Oregon Ducks in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Keys to the Game

For Arizona:

Limit Turnovers: Against aggressive defenses like SDSU’s, protecting the ball will be crucial for Arizona’s offense to stay in rhythm.

Exploit Interior Play: Arizona’s size and rebounding edge could create second-chance opportunities and slow the Aztecs’ transition game.

Balanced Scoring: With multiple Wildcats able to score in double figures each night, Arizona’s depth will be a major asset.

For San Diego State:

Nov 7, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with center Motiejus Krivas (13) on the bench during the first half of the game against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Control the Tempo: Slowing the pace and making Arizona work for every possession could keep this game competitive.

Perimeter Defense: Holding Arizona to lower shooting percentages, especially from three, would be a huge boost to SDSU’s upset chances.

Maximize Efficiency: Taking high-quality shots and converting at the free-throw line could make a big difference in a tight game.

Outlook

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots the ball around Arizona Wildcats guard KJ Lewis (5) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This matchup pits Arizona’s explosive offense and depth against San Diego State’s disciplined, physical style. While the Wildcats enter as clear favorites given their undefeated start and elite statistical profile, the Aztecs have enough talent and experience to keep this game intriguing. Both teams are hungry for quality wins, especially early in the season.

