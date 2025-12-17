Arizona Prepares for San Diego State Challenge in Phoenix
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) head into a marquee non-conference matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs (5-3) on Saturday, Dec. 20, at PHX Arena in Phoenix. This game is part of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series and represents one of Arizona’s many tough tests of its regular season so far.
Arizona comes into this game with momentum and elite efficiency. The Wildcats have started the season unbeaten through 10 games and are ranked No. 1 in the nation. They most recently blew out Abilene Christian 96-62, shooting a blistering 66.7 % from the field with six players scoring in double figures, led by Brayden Burries’ 20-point night.
Earlier in the week, Arizona also had a signature win over No. 12 Alabama, where Brayden Burries erupted for 28 points and Motiejus Krivas posted a 14-point, 14-rebound double-double.
Statistically, the Wildcats have been strong across the board. According to available numbers, Arizona is averaging 89.3 points per game while allowing opponents 68.0 points per game, shooting around 51.6% from the field, and controlling the glass with roughly 43.3 rebounds per game. Arizona’s offensive balance and rebounding prowess have been key ingredients to their dominance early in the season.
On the other side, the Aztecs present a different challenge. SDSU, a program with a rich recent history and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, brings physicality and discipline to the floor.
The Aztecs are averaging roughly 80.9 points per game, shooting 48 % from the field, and pulling down about 34.6 rebounds per game. Their best offensive production this season has come from guard R. Dixon-Waters, who is averaging around 12.8 points per game.
Historically, Arizona dominates this series as the Wildcats lead the all-time matchup 25-7 and have won the last five meetings, including the most recent neutral-site matchup in the 2022 Maui Invitational when Arizona pulled away for an 87-70 victory. Still, SDSU has shown it can compete with higher-profile opponents and could make this contest competitive if it executes its game plan.
Keys to the Game
For Arizona:
- Limit Turnovers: Against aggressive defenses like SDSU’s, protecting the ball will be crucial for Arizona’s offense to stay in rhythm.
- Exploit Interior Play: Arizona’s size and rebounding edge could create second-chance opportunities and slow the Aztecs’ transition game.
- Balanced Scoring: With multiple Wildcats able to score in double figures each night, Arizona’s depth will be a major asset.
For San Diego State:
- Control the Tempo: Slowing the pace and making Arizona work for every possession could keep this game competitive.
- Perimeter Defense: Holding Arizona to lower shooting percentages, especially from three, would be a huge boost to SDSU’s upset chances.
- Maximize Efficiency: Taking high-quality shots and converting at the free-throw line could make a big difference in a tight game.
Outlook
This matchup pits Arizona’s explosive offense and depth against San Diego State’s disciplined, physical style. While the Wildcats enter as clear favorites given their undefeated start and elite statistical profile, the Aztecs have enough talent and experience to keep this game intriguing. Both teams are hungry for quality wins, especially early in the season.
Matthew is a recent graduate of Michigan State with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism and a minor in sports business management, with a love for all sports.Follow MatthewCouryMSU