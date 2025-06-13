Arizona EDGE Target Previews Upcoming Official Visit
The Arizona Wildcats have many important official visit dates coming up this month, including the date of the 20th when official visits will begin for many targets. That date will carry over until the 22nd which is the Sunday of that weekend.
One of the players to visit the weekend of the 20th is Josiah Anyansi, who is a very talented EDGE from Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California. The talented 2026 recruit holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, Boise State Broncos, and many more.
Prior to his visit the talented EDGE caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I’m most looking forward to seeing the campus and getting a real feel for the program’s energy and culture. I want to see how the coaches and players interact day-to-day and whether it feels like a place I can grow on and off the field," the talented prospect stated to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The talented recruiting target explains why he is excited to visit with his position coach at Arizona.
"I’m excited to connect with the position coach I’d be working with most. That relationship is key because they’ll be the one helping me develop every day. I want to see how we click in person."
This visit can be a puzzle-fitter, or a complete failure. Luckily for the Wildcats, they have a strong recruiting staff that can make this visit one-of-one. He caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to explain why this visit is important.
"This visit is big for me. I’ve done the calls and research, but being on campus and seeing everything for myself helps me know if it’s the right fit. It’s a major piece of the puzzle."
There are multiple schools who will be receiving an official visit from Anyansi.
"I have Arizona, UNLV, and Minnesota lined up. They’re definitely important because seeing each school up close helps me compare everything — coaches, culture, and environment. I wouldn’t say they’re the only factor, but they play a huge role."
Committing has already crossed the recruit's mind as he is hopeful to make a decision. before this specific beginning date.
"I’m aiming to commit before my senior season starts. I want to lock in somewhere I feel confident about, so I can focus on my final year and prepare to make an early impact."
The Arizona Wildcats are in a good spot even prior to this visit.
"The Wildcats are definitely up there. They’ve shown consistent interest and built a real relationship with me. This visit will help me see if it’s somewhere I can call home."