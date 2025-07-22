EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Rakowski Details Arizona Recruiting Updates
The Arizona Wildcats have started to search for recruits from all over. This includes players from a plethora of different classes. They have landed a handful of their top targets in the class, including their 2026 QB. That QB is Arizona Wildcats commit Oscar Rios. Rios is one of the better players in the class, as he is one of the top players in the state of California. The Arizona commit has plenty of potential to be one of the better players in the nation, and is one of the biggest commitments in the month of June for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are looking to land another talented QB, but not the same class. Instead, they are looking to land their 2027 QB sooner rather than later, as there will be some QBs come off the board during the college football season. One of the top targets for the Arizona Wildcats at the QB position is Ryan Rakowski.
Rakowski is a very talented QB prospect from the state of California, which is a state they will target heavily no matter the recruiting class. He holds offers from many impressive programs, including the Arizona Wildcats, the Ole Miss Rebels, the Auburn Tigers, the SMU Mustangs, and many more.
The talented prospect is currently rated as a three-star by 247Sports Composite. he is also rated as the 384th prospect in the nation, the 30th quarterback, and the 44th player in the state of California. Rakowski recently caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss many different key updates, including the latest in his recruitment, as well as what the Wildcats are doing right in his recruitment.
"I’m hearing from them pretty frequently," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI about his Arizona Wildcats updates and more.
The talented prospect has been hearing from the staff frequently, but which coach is he talking with the most? He detailed who that is with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"Coach (Seth) Doege is who I hear from the most. I feel like we connect really well," said the 2027 QB.
Will the prospect be visiting the Arizona Wildcats? He explains in detail.
"I’m trying to set up a visit this fall but not sure what date."
Rakowski explained how there aren't any updates at this time.
"I'm trying not to worry about that as much right now, just super focused on this upcoming season."
Please make sure you follow us today on Facebook here!