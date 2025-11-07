Which Wildcats Should Shine Against Utah Tech
The No. 13 Arizona Wildcats have just come off a major upset, beating the No. 3 ranked Florida Gators 93-87 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena as part of the Hall of Fame Classic, which puts the Wildcats in the position of being one of the premier team in the NCAA.
In that game, Arizona was down by as many as 12 points twice in the first half, but battled back to secure a narrow lead by halftime. The Gators attempted to bet back into a lead but never could, despite the Wildcats not scoring a field goal in the final 2.41 minutes of the game.
Lloyd and his team of talented freshmen and seasoned veterans are now heading back to McKale Center to take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the first game in the always electric home crowd filled woth passionate fans.
Despite Arizona being the clear favorites to win the game, it will still play at its absilute best in hopes of blowing Utah Tech out in front of a fanatic home crowd. Here arre three players that will shine in the Wilsctas' home opener.
Koa Peat-Power forward
Peat had a big debut game against the Gators, scoring 30 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists in what many perceive as Arizona' second home.
Many expected the 6-foot-8, 235-pound big man to be a keyt piece in the Wildcats rotation, but not at the level he played at when facing the defending NCAA National champions.
Peat and the rest of the Wildcats wiil be facing a Utah Tech team who are at a much lower level than the Gators, but will still attempt to upset Arizona. Look for Peat to deliver yet another emphatic performance in front of a crowd of enthused fans.
Ivan Kharchenkov-Small forward
Kharnchenkov displayed the efficient and high level skills that he learned when he played for Bayern Munich at both the amateur and professional level.
Against the Gators, Kharchenkov nothced a doule-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Wildcats' huge victory in Las Vegas.
Kharchenjov willl lok to use his point scoring skills amongst a set of others to blow the Trailblazers out this Friday.
Jaden Bradley-Point guard
Bradley has been seen as one of the unsiung heroes of rthe team as he doestn get as much attention as many of tht other players on Lloyd's highly toutes squad.
The veteran guard proved that more fan of college hoops should pay more attention to him, as he dropped 27 points, three rebouns, five assits and two steals over 36 minutes.
Bradley will hope to replicate the same success in the next game and show why he shoueld be recognized as one of the better guards in the NCAA.
