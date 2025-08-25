Arizona Soccer has Successful Week
After starting the season 2-0 at home last week, Arizona women's soccer remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 road win over New Mexico State on Thursday. It is not only the third straight win to open the season for the Wildcats, but it is also the third straight shutout for UA.
After a scoreless first half, it was sophomore Jessica Bedolla who scored both goals for the Wildcats.
Her first came in the 50th minute, assisted by junior Marissa Arnst and sophomore Rose Calkins. It was the second assist on the young season for Calkins. The second goal for Bedolla came in the 75th minute in a score that was assisted by sophomore Aurora Gaines.
It was the third-straight clean sheet for goalkeeper Olivia Ramey who added two more saves on the season.
Arizona outshot New Mexico State 13-4 in the game and 10-3 in the second half then the Wildcats scored two goals. It also included a 58 percent time of possession advantage for Arizona.
Through three games, Arizona has outscored its opponents 8-0 and outshot them 38-13, including 19-4 on goal. The Wildcats have also yet to commit a penalty so they haven't faced much adversity. They've totaled 10 assists as a team.
Besides Ramey, senior defender Maia Brown is the only other Wildcat to play all 270 minutes across the three games to start the season.
Senior Ella Hatteberg, sophomore Narissa Fultz, senior Sami Baytosh, sophomore Lily Boydstun as well as Arnst have all combined to play over 200 minutes across the three games.
Arizona also started 3-0 last season before falling 2-0 at North Carolina who was the fifth-ranked team in the country at the time. The last time the Wildcats started 4-0 was during the 2020 season.
Arizona is one of nine undefeated teams remaining in the Big 12 with UCF currently at the top with a 4-0 record.
Kansas State and TCU are also 3-0 to open the season. Colorado and Kansas sit at 3-0-1 with all three of Arizona State, BYU and Houston beginning the season at 2-0-1.
The Wildcats draw a pair of former Pac-12 opponents later this week as they head to Stanford on Thursday and Cal on Sunday.
It will be a battle of undefeated teams when Arizona takes on the Cardinal as they have opened the season 4-0. Meanwhile, Cal is 2-1-1 to start the year.
Arizona has five more games in total in non-conference play left before conference play kicks off in the Big 12. After the two games this week, Arizona will host the University of Denver, Pepperdine and Grand Canyon.
