Wildcats' Peat Named to Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat is one of the most impressive players in the entire country, and he’s now being recognized for his performance so far this season.

This week, Peat was named to the Top 25 Wooden Award Midseason Watch List, an award that is handed out annually to the nation’s best men’s college basketball player. Peat has been a force for the Wildcats this season, averaging 14.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 56 percent from the floor in the process.

Jan 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) brings the ball up the court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Despite being just a freshman, Peat has been a large reason for the Wildcats’ 15-0 record so far this season, and another reason why they’ve jumped up to the #1 spot in the AP Poll after starting the season as the #13 team in the country.

Peat also joins his teammate, senior guard Jaden Bradley on the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. Those two, along with freshman guard Brayden Burries, have been key to the Wildcats’ success all season.

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates with forward Koa Peat (10) during the first half of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The 18-year-old Peat was a consensus five-star recruit, and was the third overall prospect in his class by most outlets. Peat was receiving offers from high-major D-1 programs before he even started high school, and eventually decided on Tommy Lloyd’s program in March 2025. He was selected as a McDonald’s All-American, and to the Nike Hoop Summit in his senior year.

Peat’s performance this season has helped boost his NBA Draft stock immensely, with many mock drafts placing Peat firmly in the lottery of the draft. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward will certainly be a hot commodity for any NBA team in next season’s draft.

Oct 22, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd and players Tobe Awaka, Koa Peat and Jaden Bradley speaks to media during Big 12 Menís Basketball media day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Peat has helped lead the Wildcats to impressive wins over then-#3 Florida, then-#15 UCLA, then-#3 UConn, then-#20 Auburn, and then-#12 Alabama, with many more challenges awaiting in conference play with the likes of UCF, Texas Tech, Kansas, BYU, and Houston all remaining on the Wildcats’ schedule.

As of now, the Wildcats are 4-0 in Quad 1 games, and 3-0 in Quad 2 games, proving that they can handle some of the tougher challenges in the NCAA, and giving them an impressive resume with two months still left to play in the regular season.

Peat will look to continue his strong season as the Wildcats look to embark on a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this season as they look to earn their second National Championship in program history.