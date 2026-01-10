Jaden Bradley Named to Top 25 Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley has been the engine that makes their offense go, and now he’s earning accolades on a national stage.

Earlier this week, Bradley was named to the Top 25 Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. The Wooden Award is given annually to the country’s best men’s basketball player. Bradley has been the steady point guard of a Wildcats’ team that is ranked #1 in the nation, and now he is earning his proper recognition for it.

Arizona is currently 15-0 on the season, and 2-0 in Big 12 play after beating Utah, and Kansas State in dominant fashion. Bradley, a senior guard from Rochester, New York, has been one of the biggest reasons as to why Arizona looks like a National Championship contender.

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball while Kansas State Wildcats guard David Castillo (10) is ready to block him during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley this season

On the season, Bradley is averaging 13.4 points, and a team-high 4.6 assists per game. Bradley has also been hyper-efficient from the floor, shooting 52 percent from the field, and 54 percent from three-point range, both of which are by far career-highs. Some of Bradley’s best performances this season include a 27-point showing against Florida, a 21-point game against UConn, and a 13-point, 7-assist performance against Alabama.

Last season, Bradley emerged as a breakout starter for Tommy Lloyd’s squad, averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists per game with 47 percent/32 percent shooting splits. However, this season, he’s become one of their best players, and is proving to be one of the most impactful guards in the entire country with his exceptional play through the first few months of the regular season.

Bradley joins forward Koa Peat in Arizona players to be named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List. The duo of Bradley and Peat have helped push the Wildcats to be one of just six undefeated teams in the country up to this point. The Wildcats are currently 4-0 in Quad 1 games, and 3-0 in Quad 2 games, making their resume already highly impressive with two months left in the regular season.

Jan 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) celebrates with forward Koa Peat (10) during the first half of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bigtime in bigtime wins

Bradley has helped lead the Wildcats to some impressive victories this season, including emphatic wins over then-#3 Florida, then-#15 UCLA, then-#3 UConn, then-#20 Auburn, and then-#12 Alabama.

The Wildcats will be tested again throughout conference play, with matchups against ranked UCF, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Houston still on the horizon. If Arizona is to secure their second National Championship in program history, rest assured that any deep postseason runs will come with Bradley at the forefront.