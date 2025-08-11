Wildcats' Richardson's Elevation Since Injury
Arizona freshman wide receiver Gio Richardson is looking like he is back to being at full health after he suffered a devastating fibula injury in the state championship game against.
It has been eight months since the Chandler-Basha High School standout went through the leg injury in a 35-17 loss to Peoria-Liberty in the open state championship game on December 7, 2024, three days after he officially committed to Arizona.
In an era of Phoenix-area high school football that saw schools like Chandler, Saguaro and Hamilton dominate the scene, Basha has been a team to watch out for lately, with four straight appearances in the playoffs and two championship games in the last three years.
"I guarantee you those boys this year are going to be in the state championship game again," Richardson said. "So it's just Basha's on the rise and I don't think they're gonna fall any time soon."
Basha went 33-5 in the last four years during Richardson's career there. The Bears ended the 2024-25 year with an 11-2 record and a No. 2 ranking in the state of Arizona, 61st nationally.
In 28 games played over three seasons on varsity, Richardson racked up 114 receptions, 1880 yards and 18 touchdowns on his way to becoming the ninth-ranked receiver in Arizona.
Richardson verbally committed to Arizona on July 4, 2024, after having talks with wide receivers coach Bobby Wade, with who he says he built a great relationship throughout talks of commitment.
"I talked to him earlier in my junior year, and then he offered me later that year," Richardson said. "So I always had, like, a great connection with him, and then the offer just made even better, because we just grew closer together."
Just a couple of weeks after leg surgery, Richardson enrolled at Arizona just in time to begin spring training camp, but missed most of it to continue his rehab.
Although a setback like a fibula injury may seem devastating to a true freshman, Richardson took it positively, utilizing the time to study the offensive system for when he got back.
"It was kind of like a good thing, in a way, because I just had to learn the whole playbook off of that just sitting back and watching. So now I make the full go."
Head coach Brent Brennan credited Richardson for making strides in coming back from such a major surgery, stating that what he loves about him is that "he is a tough ass kid."
Brennan added that Richardson taking his rehabilitation seriously is what benefited him the most throughout the process of getting back on the field.
"Some guys get frustrated and they kind of go through it that way, but Gio wasn't like that," Brennan said. "He just, the moment he walked in the door, he was dead serious about, 'how fast can I get healthy and then how fast can I learn what we're doing?' And so I think him being here was really beneficial for him."
Brennan was a longtime wide receivers coach from 2010-2016, so he has never been afraid to share his insight to the group when he has the chance.
"He comes in our meeting room to sit down and gives us tips and notes on everything we should do," Richardson said. He's literally a receiver, so everything we do, he just knows how to do it."
Now that Richardson has made a full comeback, he has been determined to make up for the time lost. He has looked good ever since and is taking reps with the second squad and has been making the most of his opportunities.
His high work ethic and understanding of what the defense throws at him have not gone unnoticed, as Brennan sees the intelligence and escalation of his game through fall camp.
"There's so much more volume, there's so much more inventory of plays and concepts and the defenses are different and there's more disguise," Brennan said. "Sometimes they struggle putting all those learning, all those things, and putting them all together. But he's so diligent with this process that he keeps finding ways to, I feel like he's really improving. He's accelerating this process as we get deeper and deeper into camp and because he's doing that, he's playing better, and so he's getting more reps, and he's making the most of those reps."
It is not known whether or not Richardson will be on the rotation for the start of the season, given the loaded receiver room that features Javin Whatley, Kris Hutson, Luke Wysong, Trey Spivey, Chris Hunter, Brandin Phelps, Jeremiah Patterson, Devin Hyatt and Rex Haynes.
If he does or does not, one thing is clear that he has earned the admiration of Brennan.
"It's been great to see him really push and get healthy and start to find ways to get into the mix this fall... He's competitive as all get out, and then he's got real speed. And so he plays with a nice, nice confidence, a nice swagger out there. You know, he's young, but he does not, he does not look like a young player running around out there with the offense."
