Where Does Lloyd Rank Among Other College Coaches?
Arizona Wildcats men's basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd has been ranked the 15th best coach on a list of 50 Division I coaches, according to popular X (formerly Twitter) account, CBKReports.
The list was posted on August 12, for the page's 95K followers to see and debate about. Lloyd's presence on the list shows that he is well-regarded in the first four years of his fast-rising head coaching career.
Lloyd is the third-best coach in the Big 12, according to the list. He sits behind Baylor's Scott Drew, Kansas' Bill Self and Houston's Kelvin Sampson, all of whom have had an illustrious career n their respective teams.
Sitting at No. 3 on the list is Mark Few of Gonzaga. Lloyd was an assistant coach under Few for 20 seasons before he took the head coaching job at Arizona.
Lloyd was named the head coach of Arizona on April 2, 2021, since then he has implemented a fast paced and energetic style of play that lights up McKale Center.
He has had many achievements since taking over, like breaking the NCAA record for a head coach having the most wins in their first two seasons with 61.
Lloyd swept all major outlets for the head coach of the year award in 2021-22 on the way to a Pac-12 championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance, where Arizona made it to the Sweet 16 in three out of four seasons.
His 88 wins through his first three seasons are the second most for a head coach in that time span. Lloyd has also kept his team at a consistent national ranking through four seasons.
Lloyd is a young coach in the eyes of NCAA Division I college basketball, so being named in the top 15 shows the respect and admiration that fans of the sport and analysts have for him so far.
With multiple awards and records on his resume already, the talent he has been able to produce in the NBA, consistently being in the national rankings and not missing an NCAA Tournament in just four seasons, puts him right there with the elites on the list.
What would really push Lloyd to being higher ranked on the list is finally crossing the threshold of making it past the Sweet 16. Should he do that this season, he will be considered one of the top young coaches to coach in college basketball.
Arizona currently holds the No. 2 recruiting class for 2025, according to 247 Sports. It has a strong case to go far in the NCAA Division I Tournament, given the amount of returning stars and talented freshmen that are with the program.
