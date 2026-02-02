Top-Ranked Wildcats Have Plenty to Do During Week-Long Break

No. 1 Arizona gets a break in its basketball schedule this week as the Wildcats won't play again until Saturday afternoon. That's an entire week off for a team that's been on a roll, and it comes in the middle of conference play, just before the most difficult stretch of the season.

It's really a double-edged sword. On the one side, it's a much-needed break before the schedule gets tougher, the games more physical, and the preparation more demanding. On the other, there's the disrupting of a historic start to the season and the risk of that impacting the chemistry on the court. None of it is lost on head coach Tommy Lloyd.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I'm looking forward to having a little break in our schedule, but I'm also cognizant that we've got to keep getting better, and we've got to make sure that we stay sharp and have great rhythm," he told the media after Saturday's win over Arizona State. "We've got a tough couple of games coming up."

The Break

Arizona is no stranger to these breaks. This will be the fourth week-long break for the Wildcats this season, but the other three all surrounded holidays and school breaks: beginning right after the Thanksgiving tournament schedule and continuing through exam weeks and Christmas.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) greets teammates during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

So, this one just comes at a strange time in the calendar. Arizona will not have another break longer than five days the rest of the season, even as it plays many of the top teams in the conference. So, taking advantage of this break is imperative, and the rest of the season could serve as great preparation for March. '

In some ways, the postseason run begins when Arizona returns from the break as it faces all of its competition for the Big 12 title and plays on similar rest as it will in the postseason.

The Games Coming Up

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a three-point basket over West Virginia Mountaineers guard Treysen Eaglestaff (52) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will return to action on Feb. 7 against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are just 3-5 in Big 12 play this season but have a 15-6 overall record that includes wins over Texas A&M, Northwestern, and UCF. Those aren't exactly world-beaters, but UCF did give Arizona a run a few weeks ago.

The most challenging stretch begins after that game. Not only do the Wildcats start a string of four games in a row against the Top 25, but they have to travel to the famed Allen Fieldhouse to take on No. 14 Kansas with just one day between games. It's the first of two meetings between the programs this month.

Brother, Arizona’s February/March is about to be WAR. pic.twitter.com/a8BokAZ1Eg — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 1, 2026

Between the two meetings, Arizona also hosts No. 11 Texas Tech, has a rematch with No. 13 BYU after going down to the wire against the Cougars in Provo, and has a road trip to Texas to take on No.10 Houston and a stingy Bayior program.

And if all that wasn't enough, following the home rematch with Kansas, they have a top-10 matchup looming with No. 8 Iowa State that could help determine the Big 12 title.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) drives to the basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the ultimate goal is the national championship, the upcoming stretch is where Arizona will prove what kind of team it is, and how it handles the long week of rest will set the tone for a grueling stretch in conference play. If the Wildcats end up winning the Big 12, they'll definitely have earned it.