Why BYU on Monday Presents Arizona’s Stiffest Conference Challenge

Arizona’s men’s basketball team has crushed its competition so far this season, but they’ll see one of their biggest tests of the season on Monday.

The Wildcats will face off with #13 BYU on the road in their next matchup. It’ll be the first ranked team they’ll play in Big 12 play , and their sixth ranked matchup of the season.

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the first half against the Utah Utes at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

They’ve picked up wins over ranked teams such as Florida, UConn, Auburn, Alabama, and UCLA this season, but the matchup with BYU will present quite a unique challenge.

BYU is led by standout freshman AJ Dybantsa, who has solidified himself as one of the best players in the country. On the season, he is averaging 23.6 points per game (2nd in NCAA), 6.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 55 percent from the floor, and 34 percent from three-point range.

Jan 24, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) defends BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

In his last outing against Utah, Dybantsa scored 43 points, a record for any BYU freshman. He has scored in double-figures in every single game this season, with three games of 30 or more points, and 13 games of 20 or more points.

Dybantsa is projected to go in the top 5 of the 2026 NBA Draft, and his play this season has helped catapult BYU to a 17-2 record, 5-1 in Big 12 play, and ranked 13th in the AP Poll.

Lloyd’s thoughts

Ahead of the pivotal matchup, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead in BYU.

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd in the first half against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

“They’re a great team,” Lloyd said. “They’ve got a really good coach, they have a really strong basketball culture at BYU. Obviously, they’ve got a great environment, and they’re going to be excited to play. We know we’re playing a really good basketball team in a tough place to play. So, we know it’s going to be an incredible challenge.”

“It’s wild, it’s loud, it’s impressive,” Lloyd said regarding BYU’s environment.

Lloyd also noted Dybantsa’s presence ahead of their matchup with the Cougars this week.

“First off, he’s an incredible player,” Lloyd said. “What I’ve always been impressed about with AJ, is not only is he a supreme talent, [but] he leaves space in the room for the other players to be the best version of themselves too. A lot of times, you get a young talent like him, and he’s so talented that he can kind of suck the air out of the room because it all becomes about him, and his talent. AJ’s not like that.”