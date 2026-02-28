Arizona Makes Top 7 For Coveted 2027 Lineman

Under head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona has seen significant success in the 2027 recruiting cycle this offseason, with the Wildcats firmly in contention for some of the nation's top prospects.

Over the past few weeks, Brennan and his staff have made progress with several of their top 2027 targets, including a four-star offensive lineman from California who recently named the Wildcats among his top seven schools.

4-Star 2027 Offensive Lineman Names Arizona in Top 7

On Feb. 25, Lincoln Mageo, a four-star interior offensive lineman from Oceanside High School in Oceanside, California, announced his top seven schools on X, naming Arizona alongside Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, UCLA, Utah, and Washington.

Arizona has been pursuing Mageo for over a year, first offering him in January 2025. The Wildcats have made steady progress with the young offensive lineman and have now solidified their status as a serious contender in his recruitment.

Mageo is one of several talented 2027 prospects to have named Arizona a finalist in his recruitment, joining players like three-star offensive lineman Benjamin Lowther and three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After naming his top seven, Mageo spoke with Rivals’ Adam Gorney about each finalist. When talking about Arizona, the Oceanside star noted that the Wildcats surprised him with their 2025 success and that he is in constant contact with Brennan and offensive line coach Josh Oglesby.

“They [Arizona] really surprised the world with the season they had,” Mageo told Gorney. “Coach Oglesby is my guy. He’s always contacting me, making sure I’m good, checking on me and the family. Coach Brennan will call and check on me ever once in a while.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brennan and company are always looking to improve their offensive line, and Mageo would be an excellent addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class. Rivals ranks him as the No. 239 overall player nationally, the No. 15 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 34 prospect from the state of California.

As of now, there’s no clear frontrunner in Mageo’s recruitment, and he hasn’t set a commitment date. He’s expected to take spring visits with all of his finalists, including a trip to Tucson in April, and then he will likely schedule official visits (OVs) with the schools that stand out to him the most.

While the Wildcats will face competition from all of Mageo’s finalists, if they can secure an OV with him and continue making progress in his recruitment over the coming months, Arizona should be well-positioned to land one of the top offensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's recruitment of Mageo by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats